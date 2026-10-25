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Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur

Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur

CTV footage reportedly shows a black SUV ramming into Nawab Khan’s motorcycle in Patiala before several men assault and abduct him. His body was later found in Sangrur, and police suspect an old rivalry.

Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur (Image: X)
Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-25 13:04 IST

An outrageous case of alleged kidnapping and killing has been revealed in the Patiala district of Punjab, where CCTV camera footage reveals a black SUV striking a motorbike and subsequently beating up and kidnapping the victim. His dead body was found later on in Sangrur district of the same state. The man killed has been confirmed as Nawab Khan, aged 27, who is a native of Dakala village of Patiala district. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at a petrol pump on the Patiala-Sangrur Road.

It was seen in the footage that a black Mahindra Scorpio was trying to hit the motorbike of Khan. Then there emerged some men who beat him up and kidnapped him with them in the SUV and drove away. It has been reported that a video taken by a bystander also reveals that the victim was partly hanging out of the moving vehicle that was heading towards Sangrur district.

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CCTV Footage Shows Abduction In Broad Daylight





Based on the order of events recorded on video, after the crash, some people come out of the car, assault Nawab and then abduct him. The individuals allegedly manage to overpower Khan and then take him away in the car. The whole thing happened in plain sight, and the videos highlight the rapidity with which the alleged abduction happened.

The police will review the CCTV footage and other available evidence in order to determine the exact order of events and the parts played by the individuals. While the videos form a crucial piece of the investigation, the allegations against the suspects will need to be proven in a court of law.

Nawab Khan’s Body Found In Sangrur

Hours after the alleged abduction, Khan’s body was recovered near Kalajhar village, close to the Kala Jhar toll plaza in Sangrur district, under the jurisdiction of Bhawanigarh police station. Preliminary examination reportedly indicated multiple injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon. Investigators are working to establish the complete circumstances of his death.

The recovery of the body in Sangrur, after Khan was allegedly abducted in Patiala, has led investigators to examine the vehicle’s route and the events that followed the assault.

Police Suspect Old Rivalry, Two Men Identified

Police think that the crime might be due to some old rivalry between the persons concerned. Two people have been named by the investigators as Gursewak Singh and Jagjeet Singh. A case has been lodged with the Pasiana police station under Section 103(1), 140(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in respect of murder, kidnapping or abduction with intention to kill and common intention.

Raids are being made by the police teams in order to track down the two suspects as well as to see if there are any other people involved in the crime. The motives behind the crime and how the crime actually took place are also being found out through the investigations from the CCTV footage and witness statements.

The motive behind the crime is still under investigation and cannot be taken as an indication of the guilt of the two suspects.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kinnar Clash With Police And Harass Passerby After Dispute Over Collecting Greetings; Block Road, Misbehave With Public, Obscene Videos Emerge

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Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur
Tags: cctv footagecrime newsNawab Khanpatialapunjab newsSangrur

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Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur

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Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur
Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur
Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur
Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur
Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur

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