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Home > Regionals News > Caught on CCTV: Car Stolen in Just 3 Minutes Outside Home in Ghaziabad, Police Hunt for Thief, Here’s What Happened

Caught on CCTV: Car Stolen in Just 3 Minutes Outside Home in Ghaziabad, Police Hunt for Thief, Here’s What Happened

A car was stolen in just three minutes in Ghaziabad’s Lajpat Nagar, with CCTV capturing the incident. In a separate case, police arrested a suspected vehicle thief and recovered a Creta, three Bullet motorcycles, master keys and other equipment.

Car stolen in 3 minutes, CCTV captures (Photo: X)
Car stolen in 3 minutes, CCTV captures (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 16:46 IST

A shocking case came from Ghaziabad’s Lajpat Nagar, where thieves stole a car parked outside a home in three minutes. The car was parked outside a house in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad. CCTV captured the complete incident in which the suspect approached the car and appeared to unlock it using a master key or another tool. 

Thereafter, the accused entered the car, started it, reversed and fled from the spot with the car. The entire incident took three minutes, which highlights concerns over vehicle security in the locality. 

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One Arrested in Separate Vehicle Theft Case

On the other hand, Sihani Gate police arrested an alleged member of a vehicle theft gang. Police also recovered stolen vehicles along with equipment suspected to have been used in the crimes. 

Police have identified the accused as 34-year-old Abid, a resident of Panji Sarai in Amroha, who was arrested near Meerut Tiraha on October 13. This came after police received a tip from an informant. However, the search for the stolen vehicle is still on and during the search operation, police managed to recover a white Hyundai Creta and three Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles.

Master Keys, Screwdriver Seized

Police also seized three number plates, two master keys, a screwdriver, double-sided tape, a wire cutter and a paper cutter. Police suspect that this equipment was used in the vehicle thefts and related activities. Two other gang members are still absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them. 

This news has highlighted the residents’ concern in Ghaziabad, who are worried about such news of vehicle theft. Police are investigating the matter deeply and trying to trace other thieves through CCTV footage, informant inputs and recovered equipment to further investigate the matter. 

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Caught on CCTV: Car Stolen in Just 3 Minutes Outside Home in Ghaziabad, Police Hunt for Thief, Here’s What Happened

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Caught on CCTV: Car Stolen in Just 3 Minutes Outside Home in Ghaziabad, Police Hunt for Thief, Here’s What Happened

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Caught on CCTV: Car Stolen in Just 3 Minutes Outside Home in Ghaziabad, Police Hunt for Thief, Here’s What Happened

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Caught on CCTV: Car Stolen in Just 3 Minutes Outside Home in Ghaziabad, Police Hunt for Thief, Here’s What Happened
Caught on CCTV: Car Stolen in Just 3 Minutes Outside Home in Ghaziabad, Police Hunt for Thief, Here’s What Happened
Caught on CCTV: Car Stolen in Just 3 Minutes Outside Home in Ghaziabad, Police Hunt for Thief, Here’s What Happened
Caught on CCTV: Car Stolen in Just 3 Minutes Outside Home in Ghaziabad, Police Hunt for Thief, Here’s What Happened
Caught on CCTV: Car Stolen in Just 3 Minutes Outside Home in Ghaziabad, Police Hunt for Thief, Here’s What Happened

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