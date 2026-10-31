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Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: Class 3rd Boy Brutally Beats KG Student With Brick In Classroom At Panchkula School; Heart-Wrenching Video Emerges

Caught On CCTV: Class 3rd Boy Brutally Beats KG Student With Brick In Classroom At Panchkula School; Heart-Wrenching Video Emerges

A Class 3 boy allegedly attacked a KG girl with stones and a flowerpot inside a Panchkula school, leaving her critically injured and raising concerns over student safety.

Class 3 Boy Attacks KG Girl With Stones, Flowerpot In School (Image: X/ @RahulGu98744079)
Class 3 Boy Attacks KG Girl With Stones, Flowerpot In School (Image: X/ @RahulGu98744079)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 12:46 IST

An incident occurred at the Sanskriti Model School in Panchkula in Haryana where a KG student was severely injured after being attacked with stones and flowerpot by a Class 3 boy in the school. This alleged beating of the victim continued even after she lost consciousness, during which time the accused reportedly beat the victim’s head against the ground several times while dragging her through the school by her hair.

The motive for this incident is not clear. As per sources quoted by India Today, the boy took the girl to the first floor of the school building under the pretense of letting her meet her father. After reaching there, he allegedly started beating her up.

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How the Panchkula school attack unfolded

The Class 3 student first allegedly attacked the younger girl with stones before picking up a flowerpot and hitting her on the head. He then continued assaulting her inside an empty classroom, repeatedly banging her head.

Even after the girl became unconscious, the assault allegedly continued. The boy then dragged her by her hair around the school premises.

Panchkula girl shifted to Chandigarh PGI in critical condition

Following the attack, the injured girl was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. After providing initial treatment, doctors referred her to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh as her condition was critical, as per reports. 

Her condition remains serious, while the circumstances that led to the alleged assault are yet to be established.

Police question school management over Panchkula incident

After receiving information, a police team from the local police station reached Sanskriti Model School and launched an investigation.

Police are questioning the school management to understand how the incident took place and establish the circumstances surrounding the attack. The parents of the boy involved are also being questioned to find out what led to the assault.

The incident has raised concerns about children’s safety inside school premises and the monitoring arrangements maintained by the school administration. Police are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited.

Also Read: Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details     

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Caught On CCTV: Class 3rd Boy Brutally Beats KG Student With Brick In Classroom At Panchkula School; Heart-Wrenching Video Emerges
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Caught On CCTV: Class 3rd Boy Brutally Beats KG Student With Brick In Classroom At Panchkula School; Heart-Wrenching Video Emerges

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Caught On CCTV: Class 3rd Boy Brutally Beats KG Student With Brick In Classroom At Panchkula School; Heart-Wrenching Video Emerges

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Caught On CCTV: Class 3rd Boy Brutally Beats KG Student With Brick In Classroom At Panchkula School; Heart-Wrenching Video Emerges
Caught On CCTV: Class 3rd Boy Brutally Beats KG Student With Brick In Classroom At Panchkula School; Heart-Wrenching Video Emerges
Caught On CCTV: Class 3rd Boy Brutally Beats KG Student With Brick In Classroom At Panchkula School; Heart-Wrenching Video Emerges
Caught On CCTV: Class 3rd Boy Brutally Beats KG Student With Brick In Classroom At Panchkula School; Heart-Wrenching Video Emerges
Caught On CCTV: Class 3rd Boy Brutally Beats KG Student With Brick In Classroom At Panchkula School; Heart-Wrenching Video Emerges

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