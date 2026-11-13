Caught On CCTV: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Couple, Returns Next Day With 7-8 Associates To Attack Their Son – What Was The Dispute?

An argument over an e-commerce parcel in Maharashtra’s Ambernath turned into a violent two-day dispute after a delivery executive allegedly assaulted an elderly couple and returned the next day with 7-8 associates to attack their son and a local youth who had intervened. The incident took place at Sharda Apartment on B Cabin Road in East Ambernath, Thane district, on November 12 and 13, during Lakshmi Pujan celebrations. CCTV cameras captured the initial confrontation, and the footage has since triggered a debate over how the fight started.
Ambernath – A delivery boy allegedly assaulted an elderly couple in the B Cabin Road area of East Ambernath after they refused to accept a parcel. The incident took place at Sharda Apartment on the day of Laxmi Pujan, the delivery boy arrived at the couple’s residence with a parcel. When the elderly couple did not accept it, he became angry and attacked them. The entire sequence was captured on CCTV cameras in the building. A case has been registered at Ambernath Shivajinagar police station. Police are conducting further investigation based on the CCTV footage and the complaint.
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How a parcel dispute triggered violence in Maharashtra
As per reports, the first confrontation involved Vasant Salunkhe, his wife and an unidentified e-commerce delivery executive. Salunkhe’s son had ordered items online, and the delivery agent arrived while the family was performing Lakshmi Pujan on November 12. Vasant asked him to deliver the parcel the following day or cancel the order because of the ongoing rituals.
The delivery executive became angry, allegedly abused the elderly man and attacked him near the apartment staircase. His wife was also allegedly assaulted during the scuffle.
However, CCTV footage shows Vasant apparently raising his hand first during the heated argument, following which the delivery executive retaliates aggressively. The footage went viral, prompting online discussions about how the confrontation began.
Delivery boy returns with associates in Maharashtra
The dispute escalated on November 13 when the delivery executive allegedly returned with 7-8 associates. According to reports, the group targeted the local youth who had tried to mediate during the first confrontation and Vasant’s son, who had questioned the delivery agent over his behaviour towards his parents.
The group allegedly beat both men severely. The intervening youth suffered serious injuries to his eye and cheek, while the elderly couple’s son was also injured.
CCTV footage sparks safety concerns in Maharashtra
It has been observed that the initial fight has been recorded in the camera fixed inside Sharda Apartment, especially around the staircase area. In the video, the old man is seen attacking the delivery executive first before the alleged attack of his fellow workers on him.
People residing around the locality of B Cabin Road are afraid for their senior citizens’ safety and are questioning the background check carried out by e-commerce delivery services.
Police probe cross-complaints in Maharashtra assault case
Reports say that both parties complained against each other to the police in connection with the first fight, and thus cross-complaints were filed. After the second day, following the attack of the delivery executive along with his colleagues on the family, the Salunkhe family approached the police station at Ambernath Shivajinagar and demanded strict action from the police.
A case has been registered and is investigating the footage of CCTV and the complaints of the family members. Background check of the delivery executive is also being carried out by the investigators to check any criminal history.
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Khalid Lateef is a Sub-Editor at NewsX Digital, specializing in Indian politics and global affairs. He also covers viral trending stories and major crime developments.