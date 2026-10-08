LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student

Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student

A Class 9 student was allegedly assaulted by a school principal at a Chandrapur hostel, with CCTV reportedly capturing the incident. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student. (Image Credit: X)
Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 12:06 IST

It was around 12 pm on September 30 at the hostel campus of Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Chandrapur, Sakti district. A Class 9 boy stood near the hostel bathroom, chatting with a classmate. Nothing about the moment seemed out of the ordinary.

Within minutes, according to his family, that changed.

You Might Be Interested In

The Alleged Assault

The family’s complaint says the school’s principal-in-charge, Jagannath Nayak, walked up to the boys and began abusing them. He then allegedly punched and slapped the student, grabbed him by the hair and threw him to the ground.

The Camera That Was Watching

The incident, it turns out, may not rest on words alone. CCTV footage of the episode is said to exist, and the visuals reportedly show the student being dragged by the hair and thrown to the ground, as alleged in the complaint.

Injuries to Head, Back and Knee

The family says the boy was hurt on his head, back and left knee. A medical report has not been shared so far.

A Night Journey to the Police Station

Once the boy’s family heard what had happened, they set out for Chandrapur and reached around 10 pm the same night. They did not wait for morning. They went straight to the police station and filed a written complaint.

The FIR and the Sections Invoked

Chandrapur police registered a case against the principal under:

  • Sections 296, 351(3) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)
  • Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with cruelty to a child by a person in charge of the child

What Police Say

Police say they are investigating on the basis of the complaint and the facts available, and that further action will follow. No arrest has been reported so far.

What Happens Next

  • Will the classmate, other students and hostel staff record statements?
  • Will the medical examination support the injuries described?
  • What will the principal and the school management say in response?

For now, the account rests on the family’s complaint and the CCTV footage. The allegations are yet to be established, and the case will move according to what the investigation finds.

Also Read: Johnny Turned Out To Be Javed Khan: Met On Instagram, Married With Hindu Rituals, Then Wife Discovers He Was Muslim And Already Married

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student

RELATED News

Thinking Of Changing Your Name For Astrology Or Numerology? Karnataka High Court Has An Answer

Watch Here: Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Pump In Bengaluru, Huge Fire Erupts As Drunk Driver With Woman Passenger Hits Refuelling Station

Johnny Turned Out To Be Javed Khan: Met On Instagram, Married With Hindu Rituals, Then Wife Discovers He Was Muslim And Already Married

Movie-Like Robbery At Mumbai District Court; Thieves Steal Computers And Electronic Gadgets From Vasai Complex; What Were They After?

Married Man Shoots Girlfriend In Broad Daylight, Then Kills Himself As Crowd Surrounds Him – What Triggered The Love Affair Tragedy In Agra?

LATEST NEWS

Singapore GP 2026 Cancellation Threat? FIA Issues Major Update on Haze, Air Quality and F1 Race

WATCH: A ‘Bollywood Hero’ Dance In Thailand Has Gone Viral — But Why Are Indians Upset About It?

WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Resurfaces Online After Veteran Actor’s Untimely Demise, Here’s What He Said

Watch Video: 2 Pet Elephants Join Woman’s Funeral Procession, Walk 15 Km to Rajghat in Sambhal; 1,500 People From 12 Villages Attend – Why Were They So Attached?

Show Your Working: Ulipsu’s Case for Evidence in Skills Education

IICT and YouTube unveil the first four films, under the Create with AI program, spotlighting India’s next generation of AI-led storytellers

How Are Lifestyle Trends Changing Sofa and Mattress Preferences?

South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More

Supreme Court Agrees to Examine Plea Seeking  Recall of Split Verdict Over CEC Appointments Law Case

WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts

Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student
Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student
Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student
Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student
Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student

QUICK LINKS