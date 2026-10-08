Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student

It was around 12 pm on September 30 at the hostel campus of Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Chandrapur, Sakti district. A Class 9 boy stood near the hostel bathroom, chatting with a classmate. Nothing about the moment seemed out of the ordinary.

Within minutes, according to his family, that changed.

The Alleged Assault

The family’s complaint says the school’s principal-in-charge, Jagannath Nayak, walked up to the boys and began abusing them. He then allegedly punched and slapped the student, grabbed him by the hair and threw him to the ground.

The Camera That Was Watching

The incident, it turns out, may not rest on words alone. CCTV footage of the episode is said to exist, and the visuals reportedly show the student being dragged by the hair and thrown to the ground, as alleged in the complaint.

Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student https://t.co/si3hZ5hldg — Khushi Patel (@KhushiPatel5248) October 8, 2026

Injuries to Head, Back and Knee

The family says the boy was hurt on his head, back and left knee. A medical report has not been shared so far.

A Night Journey to the Police Station

Once the boy’s family heard what had happened, they set out for Chandrapur and reached around 10 pm the same night. They did not wait for morning. They went straight to the police station and filed a written complaint.

The FIR and the Sections Invoked

Chandrapur police registered a case against the principal under:

Sections 296, 351(3) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with cruelty to a child by a person in charge of the child

What Police Say

Police say they are investigating on the basis of the complaint and the facts available, and that further action will follow. No arrest has been reported so far.

What Happens Next

Will the classmate, other students and hostel staff record statements?

Will the medical examination support the injuries described?

What will the principal and the school management say in response?

For now, the account rests on the family’s complaint and the CCTV footage. The allegations are yet to be established, and the case will move according to what the investigation finds.

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