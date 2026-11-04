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Home > Regionals News > Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Mother and Daughter, Then Drags Them for 2 Km on Car Bonnet Without Stopping, What Happened Next?

Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Mother and Daughter, Then Drags Them for 2 Km on Car Bonnet Without Stopping, What Happened Next?

A money dispute in Mathura took a terrifying turn when a car driver hit a mother and daughter and dragged them on the bonnet for nearly two kilometres. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV.

Mother and Daughter Fall on Moving Car's Bonnet, Driver Drags Them for 2 Km (Photo: X)
Mother and Daughter Fall on Moving Car's Bonnet, Driver Drags Them for 2 Km (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 22:50 IST

A shocking incident has emerged from Panigaon village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where a mother and daughter were allegedly dragged for nearly two kilometres on a moving car after a dispute over money. The women fell onto the car’s bonnet after the driver hit them but refused to stop the vehicle. The disturbing incident was captured on CCTV. The footage has also circulated on social media, raising concerns over the safety of the two women.

Money Dispute Turns Into a Violent Confrontation

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday night in the Jamunapar area. The accused were reportedly involved in a long-running money dispute with a man identified as Pawan. The disagreement was linked to an incident last year on the Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan. It involved an alleged assault and damage to vehicles belonging to devotees who had travelled from Madhya Pradesh.

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Since then, both sides had reportedly been involved in repeated arguments over pending payments. On Monday night, some people from the accused side arrived at the location and allegedly created a disturbance.

Car Driver Drags Mother and Daughter for 2 Kilometres

As tensions increased, women from the victim’s family stood in front of the car to stop the occupants. However, instead of stopping, the driver allegedly accelerated and hit the mother and daughter. Both women fell onto the bonnet. The driver continued towards Mant Road without stopping, dragging them for nearly two kilometres. The incident caused panic among passersby. The accused reportedly abandoned the women near a petrol pump on Mant Road before fleeing.

Police Register Case Against Three Accused

After receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted both injured women to the district hospital. The Panigaon police outpost in-charge arranged medical treatment for them. Police have collected CCTV footage from nearby cameras and launched a search for the accused. SP City Rajiv Kumar Singh confirmed that a case had been registered against three people, including two named accused.

“Three people have been booked, and an investigation has been started,” he said.

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Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Mother and Daughter, Then Drags Them for 2 Km on Car Bonnet Without Stopping, What Happened Next?
Tags: cctv footagecrime newsmathuraMoney DisputeMother Daughterpolice investigationShocking IncidentUttar pradesh newsviral video

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Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Mother and Daughter, Then Drags Them for 2 Km on Car Bonnet Without Stopping, What Happened Next?

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Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Mother and Daughter, Then Drags Them for 2 Km on Car Bonnet Without Stopping, What Happened Next?

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Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Mother and Daughter, Then Drags Them for 2 Km on Car Bonnet Without Stopping, What Happened Next?
Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Mother and Daughter, Then Drags Them for 2 Km on Car Bonnet Without Stopping, What Happened Next?
Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Mother and Daughter, Then Drags Them for 2 Km on Car Bonnet Without Stopping, What Happened Next?
Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Mother and Daughter, Then Drags Them for 2 Km on Car Bonnet Without Stopping, What Happened Next?
Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Mother and Daughter, Then Drags Them for 2 Km on Car Bonnet Without Stopping, What Happened Next?

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