Caught On CCTV: Gujarat Man Sets Neighbour’s Car On Fire, Video Shows Him Pouring Inflammable Liquid – Why Did He Do It?

A parking dispute and repeated car alarms allegedly drove a man to set his neighbour’s Maruti Swift on fire in Gujarat’s Morbi, causing damage estimated at Rs 3.5 lakh. The accused, identified as Shikhar Jayeshbhai Gohel, was arrested after CCTV footage reportedly captured him pouring an inflammable liquid on the vehicle and setting it ablaze with a matchstick. The incident took place in the Vaghpara area around 4:44 pm.

The car belonged to 63-year-old advocate Pushpaben (Pushpa) Bhatt. Her husband, Kaushik Bhatt, was also named in the details of the incident. The vehicle was parked outside their house when Gohel allegedly targeted it.

#Gujarat #Morbi: Man arrested for torching woman lawyer’s car after sensors kept beeping A man set a woman lawyer’s parked car on fire after reportedly becoming irritated by its repeatedly beeping sensors in Morbi. CCTV footage of the incident shows the man pouring petrol on the car, setting it ablaze and then filming the act before leaving the scene. Morbi A Division Police have arrested the accused and initiated legal action. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 29, 2026

Gujarat man allegedly sets neighbour’s car on fire over alarm

Reports say that according to Morbi Deputy Superintendent of Police J M Aal, Gohel was irritated because the car’s sensors and anti-theft alarm triggered the horn whenever someone approached or walked past it. The repeated honking reportedly angered him. A previous parking dispute was also cited as a possible reason behind the act.

CCTV footage allegedly shows Gohel sprinkling an inflammable liquid over the bonnet and windshield before lighting the car with a matchstick. The fire caused damage estimated at Rs 3.5 lakh.

Gujarat police arrest accused after CCTV footage surfaces

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at Morbi City A Division police station. As per reports, police arrested Gohel and registered a case against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for mischief by fire and damage to property. Further investigation is underway.

The incident has also drawn attention because another car was allegedly set on fire by two unidentified people on Ravapar Road in Morbi just a day earlier. Police are investigating the separate incident as well.

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