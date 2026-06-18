Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident at Budaun District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh has led to outrage after a hospital worker was caught on camera taking gold earrings out of a deceased woman’s ears. This came to light when her family was preparing to take her body to cremation and they saw that the jewelry was missing. Fearing foul play, relatives confronted hospital staff and contacted the hospital administration and police. A video of the theft has gone viral on social media, and raised many questions about security and accountability in public hospitals and public facilities.

What Happened Here?

There is a strong argument going on among family members who demanded action against the accused employee and the hospital management. A large crowd gathered at the scene and there was a huge commotion with police at the scene. Police detained the staff member who was identified by the family and launched an investigation into the case. Police officials have now started watching CCTV footage from the hospital and recording hospital employees and witnesses’ accounts to verify the sequence of events. But the viral video has raised public interest in and raised questions about the investigation and called for a transparent probe.

What Did The Hospital Administration Say?

The hospital administration has described the incident as very serious and has ordered a departmental investigation. According to media reports, if an employee is found guilty of misconduct, serious action will be taken, the hospital administration has said. The incident has also raised concerns for the safety of patients, attendants, and deceased individuals in government hospitals. The family members of the deceased have wondered if valuables can disappear from a body inside a hospital and so they have called for better monitoring and oversight. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are using CCTV footage, witness testimony, and other evidence to determine who to blame and who to hold accountable in a case that has shocked the local community.

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