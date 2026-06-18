Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump emmanuel macron Iran news Maharashtra Politics g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

A hospital worker in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, was caught on CCTV removing gold earrings from a deceased woman, triggering outrage among her family and a police investigation.

Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman's Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh (Image: X)
Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman's Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 13:52 IST

A shocking incident at Budaun District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh has led to outrage after a hospital worker was caught on camera taking gold earrings out of a deceased woman’s ears. This came to light when her family was preparing to take her body to cremation and they saw that the jewelry was missing. Fearing foul play, relatives confronted hospital staff and contacted the hospital administration and police. A video of the theft has gone viral on social media, and raised many questions about security and accountability in public hospitals and public facilities. 

What Happened Here?

There is a strong argument going on among family members who demanded action against the accused employee and the hospital management. A large crowd gathered at the scene and there was a huge commotion with police at the scene. Police detained the staff member who was identified by the family and launched an investigation into the case. Police officials have now started watching CCTV footage from the hospital and recording hospital employees and witnesses’ accounts to verify the sequence of events. But the viral video has raised public interest in and raised questions about the investigation and called for a transparent probe. 

What Did The Hospital Administration Say?

The hospital administration has described the incident as very serious and has ordered a departmental investigation. According to media reports, if an employee is found guilty of misconduct, serious action will be taken, the hospital administration has said. The incident has also raised concerns for the safety of patients, attendants, and deceased individuals in government hospitals. The family members of the deceased have wondered if valuables can disappear from a body inside a hospital and so they have called for better monitoring and oversight. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are using CCTV footage, witness testimony, and other evidence to determine who to blame and who to hold accountable in a case that has shocked the local community.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kidnaps & Murders Lover’s 7-Year-Old Son Over Relationship Dispute In Meerut; Probe Underway

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral
Tags: Budaun District HospitalBudaun HospitalCCTV Video ViralDead Woman Gold EarringsHospital Worker TheftUttar pradesh newsviral video

RELATED News

What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee

Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?

Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (June 17, 2026)

Uttar Pradesh: Train Coach Fire Near Firozabad | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

This Lagaan Actress Found Love At 60, Married Scientist Atul Gurtu In Just 75 Days. Who Is She?

Dipika Chikhlia’s and Suraj Emotional Bond Takes Center Stage in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Trailer

80% complete but stalled, Why Bangladesh's Tallest Lord Ram Statue Is In Crosshairs?

EPFO 3.0 Allows PF Withdrawals Via UPI, ATM

Iran Humiliates Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Deletes Post After Tehran Denies US-Iran MoU Signing In Switzerland

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Deserted Uddhav Thackeray? Party Issues Show-Cause Notice After Skipping Key Delhi Meeting

Through CSR and Multiple Healthcare Initiative Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Medical Director and Vice President of Parul University Strengthens Community Development and Women Empowerment

Apple iPhone Air 2 To Debut Soon

Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

Banking Stocks Today: RBI Lifts NRI Deposit Rate Cap; SBI, HDFC Bank In Focus

Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral
Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral
Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral
Caught On CCTV: Hospital Worker Steals Dead Woman’s Gold Earrings In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS