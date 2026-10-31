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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist

Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist

An 18-year-old woman who disappeared after her husband went to park his bike near a Gwalior zoo was traced 20 days later after CCTV showed her leaving with another man.

Gwalior Woman Found 20 Days After Disappearing (Image: X)
Gwalior Woman Found 20 Days After Disappearing (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-31 08:51 IST

An 18-year-old woman who disappeared within seconds of her husband leaving her near the entrance of a zoo in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior was found 20 days later. CCTV footage showed her getting on a motorcycle with another man while her husband was away parking his bike. When questioned by police, the woman, identified as Suhana Rajak, reportedly said she had lost her way after taking a lift from someone.

CCTV captures woman’s sudden disappearance in Gwalior

As per reports, the incident took place on October 6, when Suhana and her husband, Karan Rajak, 21, visited a relative’s house and later decided to go to the zoo. Karan, a resident of Shivpuri, dropped his wife near the zoo gate and went to park his motorcycle. However, when he returned, she was missing.

Worried, Karan and his uncle approached the police and filed a complaint. During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area. The recording showed Karan leaving Suhana near the entrance before another man arrived on a motorcycle. Within seconds, Suhana ran towards him, got on the bike and left. Karan identified the woman and claimed that the motorcyclist was Armaan Khan.

Gwalior police recover woman after 20 days

Reports say that Suhana and Karan had married around five months before the incident. Following an investigation, police recovered the woman 20 days after her disappearance.

When questioned about where she had been, Suhana reportedly told police that she had taken a lift from someone. The biker dropped her in the Motijheel area of Bahodapur. She claimed that she lost her way there and eventually started living in a hut.

Police probe whether Gwalior woman left willingly

According to reports, Gwalior CSP Robin Jain said, “CCTV footage showed the woman riding a motorcycle with a young man. The woman has been found. She said she had lost her way and asked someone for a lift. She will be questioned further.”

Police said Suhana is an adult and are investigating whether she left voluntarily or was forcibly taken away. Karan’s allegations identifying Armaan Khan as the man who took her away will also be examined. Further investigation and police action are underway.

Also Read: Watch Video: Mumbai Woman Tries To Run Over Police Man As She Intentionally Hits Scooter, Bike And Car While Driving    

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Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist
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Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist

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Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist

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Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist
Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist
Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist
Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist
Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist

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