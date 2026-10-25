Caught On CCTV: Husband Drags Wife By Hair, Beats Her In Street For Thar And Bike; Neighbors Call Brother To Save Her, He Too Beaten Up

A man allegedly dragged his wife by her hair and beat her in the street in Ludhiana’s Jassia Green Enclave after she refused to meet his demands for a Mahindra Thar SUV and a motorcycle. CCTV footage captured the assault, showing the woman being attacked in public as neighbours tried to intervene. The victim, Twinkle, has accused her husband, Ritish Sharma, of repeatedly harassing and assaulting her over expensive vehicles following their love marriage.

How Ludhiana woman was allegedly assaulted over vehicle demands

As per reports, Twinkle alleged that the harassment began three months after their marriage, when Sharma took a loan of Rs 50,000 using her card. She claimed he later began demanding a Mahindra Thar SUV and would beat her whenever she refused to comply.

According to the woman, her husband recently demanded a motorcycle during Navratri. When she failed to fulfil the demand, he allegedly assaulted her inside their house before dragging her by her hair into the street and continuing to beat her. CCTV cameras recorded the incident, while some neighbours attempted to stop the attack.

In Ludhiana’s Jassian Green Enclave, Ritish Sharma allegedly assaulted his wife, Twinkle, dragging her by the hair and kicking her on the road. The CCTV captured the attack, reportedly triggered by his demands for a Thar SUV and later a motorcycle. https://t.co/jaJOMQMmbi — Taruni Gandhi (@TaruniGandhi) October 24, 2026

Ludhiana victim’s brother alleges attack, suffers head injuries

Reportedly, Twinkle said she had approached the police and filed a complaint against her husband but alleged that no action had been taken so far.

Her brother, Gaurav, also accused his brother-in-law and others of attacking him. He said neighbours contacted him while Twinkle was being beaten and urged him to reach the spot and take her to the hospital. Gaurav said he went to the house with their father, but people present there allegedly attacked them.

Gaurav sustained head injuries that required several stitches. He added that he had filed a separate police complaint over the alleged assault but claimed that no action had been taken against those responsible.

Ludhiana police record statements, FIR expected shortly

As per reports, the in-charge of the Jagatpuri police outpost said over the phone that statements had been recorded in the case on Saturday and the victim’s medical report had been received.

The police official said an FIR would be registered shortly. With the statement recorded and the medical report received, the next step is expected to be a formal investigation into the alleged dowry harassment, the assault on Twinkle and the attack on her family members.

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