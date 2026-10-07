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Home > Regionals News > Caught on CCTV: Husband Takes Newlywed Wife for a Bike Ride, She Gives Him the Slip and Elopes With Ex-Lover- What Did the Footage Reveal?

Caught on CCTV: Husband Takes Newlywed Wife for a Bike Ride, She Gives Him the Slip and Elopes With Ex-Lover- What Did the Footage Reveal?

A newlywed woman allegedly left her husband during a Gwalior zoo visit and rode away with another man. CCTV footage captured the two leaving on a bike, while police launched a search.

Newlywed wife flees with former lover when husband went to park bike (Photo: X)
Newlywed wife flees with former lover when husband went to park bike (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 11:46 IST

A newly married woman had come to Gwalior from Shivpuri along with her husband and allegedly went missing when she left the motorbike of her husband at the zoo. Later, CCTV evidence revealed that she left with another man who was riding a motorbike. It was later confirmed by her husband that the motorbike rider was her former lover. The incident occurred in Gwalior after Karan Rajak, who hails from the Narwar region of Shivpuri district, came to the city with his new wife to visit relatives.

The couple later went to the zoo in the Phoolbagh area on a motorcycle. However, things reportedly took an unexpected turn when Karan was parking the motorcycle. When he returned, he did not find his wife.

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CCTV Footage Shows Woman Leaving On Another Man’s Bike

Karan became concerned after his wife disappeared under suspicious circumstances. He reportedly informed his relatives and approached the police. Police from Padav police station reached the area and began checking CCTV footage from around the location. The footage reportedly showed the woman travelling on a motorcycle with another man. The CCTV footage became a key part of the initial investigation as police attempted to trace the route taken by the pair.

Husband Identifies Man In CCTV As Wife’s Alleged Lover

According to the statement given by Karan to the police, the man spotted with his wife in the CCTV footage is Arman Khan, the former lover of Karan’s wife. Karan also reported to the police that Arman was already known to his wife and that they had a relationship in the past. The case is registered against the alleged accused man, and the police are making all efforts to trace the whereabouts of both the woman and her lover.

Police Begin Search For Missing Woman And Man

The situation of the disappearance of the woman is under investigation now. Police are analysing the CCTV footage and trying to find out the place to which the lady, along with the man, escaped. Right now, the police have registered the case and are tracing both of them.

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Caught on CCTV: Husband Takes Newlywed Wife for a Bike Ride, She Gives Him the Slip and Elopes With Ex-Lover- What Did the Footage Reveal?
Tags: caugh on camcctv footageGwaliorGwalior newshome-hero-pos-12madhya pradesh newsviral newsviral video

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Caught on CCTV: Husband Takes Newlywed Wife for a Bike Ride, She Gives Him the Slip and Elopes With Ex-Lover- What Did the Footage Reveal?

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Caught on CCTV: Husband Takes Newlywed Wife for a Bike Ride, She Gives Him the Slip and Elopes With Ex-Lover- What Did the Footage Reveal?

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Caught on CCTV: Husband Takes Newlywed Wife for a Bike Ride, She Gives Him the Slip and Elopes With Ex-Lover- What Did the Footage Reveal?
Caught on CCTV: Husband Takes Newlywed Wife for a Bike Ride, She Gives Him the Slip and Elopes With Ex-Lover- What Did the Footage Reveal?
Caught on CCTV: Husband Takes Newlywed Wife for a Bike Ride, She Gives Him the Slip and Elopes With Ex-Lover- What Did the Footage Reveal?
Caught on CCTV: Husband Takes Newlywed Wife for a Bike Ride, She Gives Him the Slip and Elopes With Ex-Lover- What Did the Footage Reveal?
Caught on CCTV: Husband Takes Newlywed Wife for a Bike Ride, She Gives Him the Slip and Elopes With Ex-Lover- What Did the Footage Reveal?

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