Caught on CCTV: Husband Takes Newlywed Wife for a Bike Ride, She Gives Him the Slip and Elopes With Ex-Lover- What Did the Footage Reveal?

A newly married woman had come to Gwalior from Shivpuri along with her husband and allegedly went missing when she left the motorbike of her husband at the zoo. Later, CCTV evidence revealed that she left with another man who was riding a motorbike. It was later confirmed by her husband that the motorbike rider was her former lover. The incident occurred in Gwalior after Karan Rajak, who hails from the Narwar region of Shivpuri district, came to the city with his new wife to visit relatives.

The couple later went to the zoo in the Phoolbagh area on a motorcycle. However, things reportedly took an unexpected turn when Karan was parking the motorcycle. When he returned, he did not find his wife.

CCTV Footage Shows Woman Leaving On Another Man’s Bike

Karan became concerned after his wife disappeared under suspicious circumstances. He reportedly informed his relatives and approached the police. Police from Padav police station reached the area and began checking CCTV footage from around the location. The footage reportedly showed the woman travelling on a motorcycle with another man. The CCTV footage became a key part of the initial investigation as police attempted to trace the route taken by the pair.

शिवपुरी से एक युवक अपनी पत्नी के साथ ग्वालियर घूमने आया था। पति अपनी पत्नी को पड़ाव थाना क्षेत्र स्थित जू (चिड़ियाघर) के बाहर छांव में उतारकर बाइक को 5 कदम दूर पार्किंग में खड़ा करने गया था। ​जब पति कुछ मिनट बाद वापस लौटा, तो उसकी पत्नी वहां मौजूद नहीं थी। आसपास तलाशने और मोबाइल पर घंटी जाने के बाद फोन बंद आने पर उसने चिड़ियाघर के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले। फुटेज में सामने आया कि पत्नी बाइक से उतरने के महज 26 सेकंड के भीतर ही दूसरे युवक की बाइक पर बैठकर वहां से फरार हो गई। ​ जांच में सामने आया कि यह युवती करीब दो साल पहले भी अपने घर से गायब हुई थी और बहौड़ापुर निवासी अरमान खान के साथ बरामद हुई थी। उस समय किशोरी की उम्र 16 साल होने के कारण आरोपी अरमान के खिलाफ पॉक्सो व दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज हुआ था। ​मामले के बाद परिजनों ने इसी साल शिवपुरी में उसकी शादी दूसरे युवक से कर दी थी। मंगलवार को वह पति के चाचा के यहां आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने शिवपुरी से आई थी और रास्ते में जू घूमने की इच्छा जताई थी। फिलहाल, पति की शिकायत पर पुलिस युवती और संदिग्ध युवक की तलाश कर रही है। — GNL (@GwaliorNewsLive) October 7, 2026

Husband Identifies Man In CCTV As Wife’s Alleged Lover

According to the statement given by Karan to the police, the man spotted with his wife in the CCTV footage is Arman Khan, the former lover of Karan’s wife. Karan also reported to the police that Arman was already known to his wife and that they had a relationship in the past. The case is registered against the alleged accused man, and the police are making all efforts to trace the whereabouts of both the woman and her lover.

Police Begin Search For Missing Woman And Man

The situation of the disappearance of the woman is under investigation now. Police are analysing the CCTV footage and trying to find out the place to which the lady, along with the man, escaped. Right now, the police have registered the case and are tracing both of them.