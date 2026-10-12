Caught On CCTV: iPhone 17 Pro Max Theft Goes Wrong As Ludhiana Shopkeeper Is Dragged 15 Metres; Suspect Flees

A shop owner from Ludhiana was pulled by nearly 10-15 meters as he tried to catch a thief who stole the iPhone 17 Pro Max from him. This shocking event was recorded in CCTV footage as the shop owner could be seen holding onto the scooter of the thief as he tried to run away from there.

Things went unexpectedly wrong when the thief allegedly lost his balance and fell down. He left both the phone and the scooter behind.

What Happened During The iPhone 17 Pro Max Theft Attempt In Ludhiana?

पंजाब के लुधियाना में iPhone 17 Pro Max लूटने पहुंचे बदमाशों को भागते वक्त अपनी स्कूटी भी छोड़नी पड़ी। दुकानदार ने बदमाशों को पकड़ने की कोशिश की, इस दौरान वह करीब 15 मीटर तक घिसटता रहा। आखिरकार बदमाश iPhone और स्कूटी छोड़कर फरार हो गए। पूरी वारदात CCTV कैमरे में कैद हो गई। #Ludhiana #Punjab #iPhone17ProMax #CCTVFootage #CrimeNews #ViralVideo #MarwadiNews — मारवाड़ी न्यूज़ (@MarwadiNews_) October 11, 2026







As per the details of the incident, the thief is said to have first entered the store at about 11 am to enquire whether he could purchase an iPhone on instalments. After leaving, he reportedly re-entered the store at about 2:55 pm. The man reportedly picked up the iPhone 17 Pro Max, hid it inside his shirt, and fled the store.

The owner of the store, named Meet, reportedly followed him out to stop him from fleeing. As soon as he was chased, the thief reportedly sped off in his Activa.

How Was The Ludhiana Shopkeeper Dragged For 15 Metres?

As the scooter progressed, Meet continued to hold on to it and was dragged on the road for about 10–15 meters. The effort made by the shopkeeper to stop the theft ended up becoming a dangerous chase, where he risked injuring himself in the process of stopping the person who had stolen the phone. It is reported that the rider lost his balance and fell down.

He left the iPhone and the scooter there and ran away. Meet received scratches on his knees and was disappointed that people in the shops nearby were watching the situation happen without helping him.

What Does The CCTV Footage Show?

The CCTV footage captures the sequence in which the shopkeeper attempts to stop the scooter-borne suspect and is dragged as the vehicle moves away. The footage provides a visual account of the incident and the attempted escape.

The suspect’s identity and any subsequent arrest were not confirmed in the available account of the incident.

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