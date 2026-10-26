Caught On CCTV: Kidnapping Attempt On 18-Year-Old Girl In Broad Daylight In Pune, Locals Foil The Bid – What Was The Reason?

This wait was meant to be an ordinary one. The girl, aged 18 years, was waiting for her friend near Samarth Dairy located in Sukhsagar Nagar 6of Pune. Everything around her was as normal as always; there were people passing the road and vehicles plying as well.

Very soon, however, everything went out of the ordinary.

What Happened Outside Samarth Dairy

According to the complaint, a man came up to the girl and started harassing her. As she resisted, he allegedly dragged her off forcibly in front of everyone watching the road.

As the video footage now released reveals, the incident took place in broad daylight and in the busiest stretch of the locality.

Kidnapping Attempt on 18-Year-Old Girl in Broad Daylight in Pune, Locals Foil The Bid- What Was the Reason? https://t.co/Lj7Sz6VXJN — Khushi Patel (@KhushiPatel5248) October 26, 2026

Her Screams Bring Help Running

The young woman did not stay silent. She shouted for help, and the sound cut through the traffic noise. Her friend, who had by then reached the spot, rushed to her side. Passersby and locals followed, and a crowd quickly gathered.

Residents caught hold of the accused before he could take her away. Angry onlookers reportedly thrashed him on the spot. The CCTV footage records the sequence of events, from the initial confrontation to the crowd closing in.

Phone Smashed On The Ground

The complaint adds another detail. During the incident, the accused allegedly threw the young woman’s mobile phone on the ground and broke it. Whether this was an attempt to stop her from calling for help or calling someone has not been stated, and it is now part of the case record.

Who Is The Accused?

The man has been identified as Jitu Kishorilal Saroj. He was taken into custody by the police after being held by the crowd.

Police Investigation Under Way

Investigation into Bharati Vidyapeeth University incident has been initiated. The CCTV recording and statements made by the young woman, as well as the people who saved her from the assault are being looked into. Her complaint is at the core of the case.

The One and Only Question on Everybody’s Mind – Why?

The main thing everybody wants to know is why this kind of thing happened. Nothing officially known about the motive behind the alleged assault has been revealed yet. Not much information is available on whether he knew the woman, whether this was pre-planned or not, and what his intention was.

Safety in Public Spaces Back in Focus

The incident has renewed concern over women’s safety even in crowded, busy locations. The alleged attempt took place in daylight, on a main road, close to a commercial establishment, which locals say shows that such risks are not limited to isolated or poorly lit places.

For now, the young woman is safe because strangers stopped what they were doing and responded. Police have said the probe is continuing, and further details about the accused’s motive and the charges he may face are expected once the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Former BJP Mandal President Attacked With Knives In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Repeated Stabbing – Who Attacked Him?