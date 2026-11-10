Caught On CCTV: Lioness Enters Somnath Village With 2 Cubs On Diwali Night, Attacks Cow and Calf- What Happened Next?

A lioness and her two cubs entered Undri village in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district around 2 am on Diwali night and killed a cow and a calf after triggering a stampede among cattle resting near a residential entrance. The predators dragged the carcass towards the village’s traditional gated entrance, known as a ‘Jhampa’, before the lioness and her cubs began feeding on the kill. The entire incident was captured on residential security cameras. The footage has triggered panic among villagers, who say lion sightings in residential areas of Gir Gadhada taluka are becoming increasingly common.

How the Gujarat lioness launched a midnight attack near village homes

The incident took place in Undri village, located in Gir Gadhada taluka of Gir Somnath district. Under the cover of darkness, the adult Asiatic lioness entered the village with her two young cubs, apparently searching for easily accessible livestock to feed her offspring.

The three reached what is called ‘Jhampa’ in Saurashtra villages, a gated structure that is usually used for keeping cattle of the villagers. There was a group of cows and calves around that area and upon sensing the presence of the predators, they suddenly ran away in all directions.

The lioness instantly went after them and succeeded in killing two of them – one cow and one calf. Then she took the huge dead body and started dragging it back towards the village gates. There, the two cubs of the lioness joined her and they started eating in front of the houses.

Gujarat villagers demand night patrols after CCTV footage surfaces

The attack happened on Diwali night, when several residents were awake or celebrating inside their homes. The noise and commotion among the cattle created alarm, while the security footage discovered the following morning further heightened fear in the village.

Residents and local leaders say lion sightings in the Gir Gadhada region are no longer unusual. They have raised concerns about prides increasingly entering central residential areas and revenue land instead of remaining near forest boundaries.

Villagers have urged the Gujarat Forest Department to introduce regular night patrolling, use thermal tracking to monitor prides moving near agricultural land and strengthen preventive measures to protect livestock and farmers working in fields after sunset.

Why Gujarat’s growing Asiatic lion population is moving beyond Gir forest

The incident also highlights the expanding human-wildlife overlap in Gujarat. According to the latest official tracking figures cited in the supplied material, the state’s Asiatic lion population has reached 891, compared with 674 in 2020.

With Gir National Park covering 1,412 square kilometres facing pressure from the growing population, nearly half of the lions are now living outside protected sanctuaries in revenue areas, including agricultural fields, coastal belts and human settlements.

Forest officials have maintained that lions do not follow artificial geographical boundaries. Their movement depends on changing corridors and the search for water and livestock.

Gujarat’s wildlife teams and compensation system face a growing challenge

The methods employed by the government to solve the conflict involve rapid-response wildlife monitoring teams that use radio telemetry and night vision equipment. The monitoring team monitors the prides and alerts the villages near their location of any dangers involved.

Compensation is also offered to farmers whose livestock is killed within revenue land. The compensation program ensures that there is no likelihood of retaliation against the lions from the villagers.

But the recent occurrence in Undri has increased the need for better protection as the lions move closer to areas where humans and domestic animals coexist.

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