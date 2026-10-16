Caught On CCTV: Little Girl Falls Into An Open Drain, Man Jumps In To Rescue Her In Panipat’s Ward 3 – What Happened Next?

Another incident occurred on Thursday when a second grader child accidentally fell into an open drain that is seven feet deep in Panipat on his way back from school. This happened at around 1:30 PM near Radha Factory in Ward No. 3 where several cases of accidents due to open drains, potholes and ongoing constructions have been reported which have raised a lot of questions regarding the safety measures of Panipat Municipal Corporation. CCTV footage shows that the child, whose name is Hrithik, tried crossing the drain and then fell into it.

Panipat drain accident prompts suspension of JE Parminder

As per reports, the Municipal Corporation has suspended junior engineer (JE) Parminder after an initial inquiry pointed to negligence. Corporation Commissioner Dr. Pankaj Rao said the JE should have inspected the site and ensured that the work was being carried out safely.

A three-member committee headed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Vivek Kumar has been formed to investigate the incident. The panel includes officers of the executive engineer (XEN) and sub-divisional officer (SDO) ranks. It will submit its report to the Commissioner within a week, after which further action will be decided based on its findings.

Panipat has witnessed repeated falls into open drains and pits

Reports say that the rescue of Hrithik has followed many such incidents in the same location. In August, there was another case where a woman had fallen into an open drain and was rescued by shop owners. The video of this incident has also been made public, and the question regarding its depth has arisen.

Locals have repeatedly complained that road and sewer work remains incomplete and that open drains and pits have not been properly barricaded. Despite the woman’s rescue, accidents continued. In early September, CCTV footage showed bikers falling into an open pothole in front of Sachdeva Garden. A later report also highlighted an incident in which a young man fell into an open sewer manhole or pit in the same area.

Panipat civic body had already ordered action after earlier accidents

Following the earlier incidents involving the woman and bikers, the civic administration suspended the JE, initiated departmental proceedings against the SDO and XEN, and issued a charge sheet. A fine of Rs10 lakh was also imposed on the construction agency, and steps were initiated to blacklist it.

However, the fall of Hrithik makes people wonder yet again whether the authorities have made sure there is enough security in such construction areas. The repeated incidents of open drains, deep pits, and unfinished roads are proof of that.

Panipat Commissioner says initial probe found negligence

According to reports, Dr. Pankaj Rao said the initial investigation indicated negligence by JE Parminder, who should have inspected the site. He said the committee led by Additional Municipal Commissioner Vivek Kumar would conduct a detailed inquiry and submit its report within a week.

The Commissioner will decide on further action after examining the findings. Meanwhile, the latest incident has renewed concerns among residents over the safety of children and other pedestrians using roads near unfinished civic works in Panipat.

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