Caught On CCTV: Minor Girl Grabbed And Forcefully Kissed, Molested On Motorcycle In Aligarh, Accused Identified; Police Officer Suspended

A girl riding home from the market, a man who grabbed her on the road, and a CCTV camera that recorded it all. What the footage showed has now cost a police station chief his post.

A Ride Home That Turned Into a Nightmare

On October 10, a minor girl was returning from the market on a bike in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. According to the allegations, a middle-aged man stopped her on the road, molested her and forcibly kissed her. He then ran away.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera nearby. The footage later went viral on social media and drew sharp reactions from users, many of whom questioned the state’s claims about women’s safety.

Who Is the Accused

The man seen in the video has been identified as Ganesh Sharma, also known as Guddu. He is described as middle-aged. The allegations against him are those of the family and the police, and they have not been tested in court.

The Family Goes to the Police

The girl’s family went to the police station with a complaint. Her brother has alleged that the police did not act as they should. According to him, officers pressured the family to get the CCTV footage deleted, or were ready to only take preventive action against the accused for breach of peace as a formality, instead of registering a proper case.

These are the brother’s allegations. The material available does not carry a response from the police station on them.

Police Respond: FIR, Court and Suspension

Once the video spread, the police moved. City Superintendent of Police Aditya Bansal said an FIR has been registered against the accused under serious sections and that he has been produced before a court. The SHO of the police station, Dheeraj Kumar, has been suspended for negligence.

The police have not said, in the material available, which sections were invoked, or whether the accused was arrested before being produced in court.

Questions That Remain

Several things are still unclear. Did the officers actually ask the family to delete the footage, as the brother claims? Why was the matter not taken up as a serious case from the start? And will the suspension be followed by a formal inquiry into how the complaint was first handled? The answers will decide whether the action stops at one officer or goes further.

For now, the accused is in the legal process, the SHO is out of his post, and a family that says it was let down at the first step is waiting to see if the case moves forward.

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