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Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: Man Assaults Girl In Alley After Buying Her Gifts; Followed Her From School – What Muzaffarnagar Police Did Next

Caught On CCTV: Man Assaults Girl In Alley After Buying Her Gifts; Followed Her From School – What Muzaffarnagar Police Did Next

A Muzaffarnagar man allegedly slapped a burqa-clad schoolgirl after she rejected his gifts. Her father accused him of stalking, harassment and death threats.

Muzaffarnagar Man Slaps Girl After She Rejects His Gifts (Images: X)
Muzaffarnagar Man Slaps Girl After She Rejects His Gifts (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 08:19 IST

A schoolgirl has been brutally beaten up by a young man in Muzaffarnagar’s Saket Colony because she refused his advances. The video of the said assault incident, which is believed to have taken place about 10 days back, came into circulation on Monday and shows the man coming towards the burqa-wearing girl in a small alley and assaulting her. Later, the girl discarded the gifts he had brought for her in the drain and left.

As per reports, the accused has been found to be named Farman. As per the girl’s father, Farman used to trail his daughter when she went to school. He said that on October 23, the accused harassed his daughter when she returned from school and then when she refused, he threatened to kill her and beat her up.

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What transpired between the girl and the accused in Muzaffarnagar?

In the video clip, the girl is seen standing in the alley when Farman reaches there and starts talking to her. It seems like he had brought some gifts for her. However, in the end, he is alleged to have slapped her several times ignoring her protests.

After that, she throws the gifts in the drain and leaves from there. According to reports, this incident occurred in Saket Colony falling under the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station. This video went viral on the social media, and this is how police came to know about this.

Police arrest accused after Muzaffarnagar assault video goes viral

In this regard, in charge of Civil Lines police station, Raghuraj Singh has stated that the video is nearly 10 days old and that this incident had occurred in the street of Saket Colony, as per reports.

This incident came to notice after the video clip started circulating on the internet. After filing a complaint by the father of the girl, a case was lodged against the accused and he was arrested.

What did the girl’s father allege in the Muzaffarnagar case?

In his complaint, the girl’s father alleged that Farman regularly followed his daughter on her way to school. He specifically accused him of harassing her on October 23 while she was returning home.

Reportedly, the father further alleged that Farman threatened to kill the girl when she protested and then assaulted her. Police registered a case based on the complaint and arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, another video reportedly showed the accused, identified in the account as Imran, limping out of the police station after the incident went viral. The footage was described as a video released by the police.

Also Read: CCTV: Hyderabad Woman Learns Stealing Techniques Online; Serial Robber Steals Gold And Silver Worth Rs 70 Lakh – How Police Caught Her     

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Caught On CCTV: Man Assaults Girl In Alley After Buying Her Gifts; Followed Her From School – What Muzaffarnagar Police Did Next
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Caught On CCTV: Man Assaults Girl In Alley After Buying Her Gifts; Followed Her From School – What Muzaffarnagar Police Did Next

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Caught On CCTV: Man Assaults Girl In Alley After Buying Her Gifts; Followed Her From School – What Muzaffarnagar Police Did Next
Caught On CCTV: Man Assaults Girl In Alley After Buying Her Gifts; Followed Her From School – What Muzaffarnagar Police Did Next
Caught On CCTV: Man Assaults Girl In Alley After Buying Her Gifts; Followed Her From School – What Muzaffarnagar Police Did Next
Caught On CCTV: Man Assaults Girl In Alley After Buying Her Gifts; Followed Her From School – What Muzaffarnagar Police Did Next
Caught On CCTV: Man Assaults Girl In Alley After Buying Her Gifts; Followed Her From School – What Muzaffarnagar Police Did Next

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