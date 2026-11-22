A man visited a Hanuman temple located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh at night-time when the lights were off and allegedly stole the donation box from the temple. The incident was recorded by the CCTV camera and an interesting incident occurred towards the end of the video: the man visited the temple again very soon after stealing the donation box.







The man was seen in the CCTV footage entering the temple without footwear and looking around the temple. He was wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of trousers. He was walking in the hallway and kept looking at the corners of the place and at the door. Then he stopped in front of the wall for a few seconds with his folded hands. After going around the place, the man went to the shrine area of the temple. He opened the red curtain and looked inside for a brief moment.

Man Pulls Donation Box Off Temple Wall

The footage then shows him reaching towards the wall-mounted box. He manages to pull it off its position and carries the entire box against his body. He subsequently walks towards the staircase and leaves the temple with the box. The premises remain empty for more than a minute after his departure.

However, the CCTV footage does not end there.

Why Does The Man Return To The Temple?

Within about a minute of taking the donation box out of the temple, the same individual is caught on camera entering the temple again. In this particular instance, the individual comes down the stairs without carrying anything and heads to the corner from where he removed the donation box. He then checks the area where the donation box was fixed and then turns back to the stairs.

The video does not help to know the reason behind his return and what he was searching for. Nevertheless, it does show his activities before and after taking the donation box. The video has left a lot of questions regarding the occurrence, which include the reason behind the man’s return to the temple after taking the donation box. Neither his name nor the amount of money that was kept in the box was revealed from the available video footage.

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