The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) foiled an unauthorised entry attempt at Delhi Airport on Wednesday after a man allegedly forced his way into Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport without valid travel documents. The man, who hails from Haryana, was intercepted within seconds by security personnel and handed over to the Delhi Police for questioning. The incident took place around 3 pm and was captured in a 25-second video shared by the CISF on X.

Delhi Airport security personnel stop forced entry attempt

The video shows the man trying to push past security personnel at the departure gate to enter the terminal. A CISF jawan can be seen holding him back as he forces his way inside. When the man manages to run a few metres into the terminal, another armed CISF personnel joins the operation and helps apprehend him.

The CISF said its personnel acted quickly to prevent a possible security breach. “Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents,” the force said.

Delhi Airport man intercepted with help of QRT personnel

The force also credited its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) for helping stop the man within seconds.

“With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach,” the CISF said.

During the search, security personnel recovered some identity documents and educational certificates from the man’s backpack. He was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police for interrogation.

Delhi Airport follows strict entry checks for passengers

Entry into Delhi Airport’s terminals is permitted only after CISF personnel verify passengers’ valid travel documents and identity cards. Airport staff are also required to show their identity cards before entering.

The IGI Airport is a hyper-sensitive facility and caters to thousands of both domestic and foreign passengers every day. The CISF extends armed counter-terrorism security coverage to this airport.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Father-Son Hack Relative To Death With Sickle In Broad Daylight In The Middle Of Road In MP; Shocking Murder Surfaces