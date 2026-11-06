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Home > Regionals News > Caught on CCTV: Man Posing as Delivery Agent Approaches Elderly Woman in Mumbai Society, Strikes Up a Conversation and Steals Her Gold Chain

Caught on CCTV: Man Posing as Delivery Agent Approaches Elderly Woman in Mumbai Society, Strikes Up a Conversation and Steals Her Gold Chain

Mumbai chain snatching, Kandivali West robbery, elderly woman robbed, delivery agent robbery, Mumbai crime news, gold chain snatching CCTV, Kandivali police

Man disguised as delivery agent chats with elderly woman before suddenly snatching her gold chain (Photo: X)
Man disguised as delivery agent chats with elderly woman before suddenly snatching her gold chain (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 16:35 IST

The incident occurred when an elderly woman had her gold chain snatched from her by a man who had disguised himself as a delivery person in the Kandivali West society of Mumbai. The accused met her while she was unlocking her flat’s gate, talked to her for a while, and then stole her jewellery before making a run for it. The incident happened on November 3, around 9.23 pm. The entire robbery was recorded on CCTV cameras that were installed in the residential society.

Man Approaches Woman With Neighbourhood Enquiry

According to a police official, the woman had just returned home and was standing outside her flat. As she tried to unlock the door, an unidentified man approached her. The accused was dressed like a delivery agent. He started talking to the woman under the pretext of asking about a neighbour. His casual approach gave no immediate indication of his intentions. However, within moments, the conversation turned into a robbery.

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CCTV Captures Gold Chain Snatching

In the video, the man can be seen approaching the elderly lady and talking to her for some time. This is followed by him lashing out at her and taking the gold chain that was hanging from her neck. The culprit runs away from the place, leaving the old lady terrified. 

The issue has caused concern regarding the safety of elderly people in residential societies, as people might not suspect when someone approaches them under the pretence of being a delivery person.

Kandivali Police Launch Investigation

After the complaint was filed by the old lady, a case was registered by Kandivali police to investigate the matter. Police will be investigating the video in order to know who the accused is and to trace him. Attempts will also be made to determine his identity and how he got access to the residential premises.

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Caught on CCTV: Man Posing as Delivery Agent Approaches Elderly Woman in Mumbai Society, Strikes Up a Conversation and Steals Her Gold Chain
Tags: cctv footageChain Snatchingcrime newsGold Chain Robberyhome-hero-pos-1Kandivali Westmaharashtra-policemumbai

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Caught on CCTV: Man Posing as Delivery Agent Approaches Elderly Woman in Mumbai Society, Strikes Up a Conversation and Steals Her Gold Chain

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Caught on CCTV: Man Posing as Delivery Agent Approaches Elderly Woman in Mumbai Society, Strikes Up a Conversation and Steals Her Gold Chain

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Caught on CCTV: Man Posing as Delivery Agent Approaches Elderly Woman in Mumbai Society, Strikes Up a Conversation and Steals Her Gold Chain
Caught on CCTV: Man Posing as Delivery Agent Approaches Elderly Woman in Mumbai Society, Strikes Up a Conversation and Steals Her Gold Chain
Caught on CCTV: Man Posing as Delivery Agent Approaches Elderly Woman in Mumbai Society, Strikes Up a Conversation and Steals Her Gold Chain
Caught on CCTV: Man Posing as Delivery Agent Approaches Elderly Woman in Mumbai Society, Strikes Up a Conversation and Steals Her Gold Chain
Caught on CCTV: Man Posing as Delivery Agent Approaches Elderly Woman in Mumbai Society, Strikes Up a Conversation and Steals Her Gold Chain

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