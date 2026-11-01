LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?

Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?

The victim sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Shirpur Sub-District Hospital. Police have taken the accused, Mayur Koli, into custody.

A man allegedly ramming a tractor into a youth riding a Bullet motorcycle, reportedly over an old rivalry. (Source:Screengrab)
A man allegedly ramming a tractor into a youth riding a Bullet motorcycle, reportedly over an old rivalry. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 10:23 IST

A shocking incident of an alleged attempt to murder has been captured on CCTV in Maharashtra’s Gidhade village, triggering panic among residents. A young man riding a Bullet motorcycle was allegedly rammed by a tractor driven by a man with whom he reportedly had an old rivalry. The impact threw the motorcyclist off balance, and the tractor allegedly dragged him for a considerable distance. The disturbing CCTV footage has since surfaced, bringing the incident into the spotlight. The injured man has been identified as Sachin Vikas Patil, who sustained serious injuries in the attack. Police have reportedly taken the accused, identified as Mayur Koli, into custody.

Tractor Allegedly Rams Into Bullet Motorcycle

According to reports, Sachin Patil was riding his Bullet motorcycle in Gidhade village when the accused allegedly struck him with a tractor. Mayur Koli was reportedly waiting for the victim before suddenly driving the tractor into his motorcycle with considerable force. The impact was so severe that Sachin was dragged along with the vehicle for some distance. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera. The footage shows the terrifying sequence of events and has caused a stir in the area.

You Might Be Interested In

Victim Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

Sachin Vikas Patil suffered serious injuries in the alleged attack. He was rushed to Shirpur Sub-District Hospital, where he was admitted for medical treatment. Meanwhile, police have taken Mayur Koli into custody in connection with the incident. Further details about the case and the investigation are awaited.

What Was the Motive Behind the Attack?

Preliminary reports suggest that an old rivalry may have led to the attack. However, the exact reason behind the alleged assault has not yet been officially established. What triggered the dispute between the two men? Was the attack planned in advance? Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The shocking episode in Gidhade village, located in Maharashtra’s Shirpur taluka, has once again raised concerns over violence arising from personal rivalries.
Also Read: Watch Video: 60-Year-Old Woman Carries Disabled Husband On Her Back To Collector’s Office In MP; Is Anyone Hearing Her Plea?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?
Tags: alleged murder attemptBullet motorcycle accidentcctv footageGidhade villagehome-hero-pos-8maharashtra newsMayur Koliold rivalry attackSachin Vikas PatilShirpur tractor attacktractor attack video

RELATED News

Husband Wanted A Son: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forced Abortion In Jharkhand; What Happened?

Watch Video: 60-Year-Old Woman Carries Disabled Husband On Her Back To Collector’s Office In MP; Is Anyone Hearing Her Plea?

Caught On Camera: Street Dog Mauls Child In Haryana’s Ambala; Women Rush To His Rescue

Doctor’s Confession Of Raping 19 Hindu Women, KGMU Forced Conversion Row Names Former HOD, VC’s Secretary; What Has STF Uncovered?

Jadavpur University Student Molested By Staff Member On 6th Floor, Accused Holds Her Waist; What Happened Inside The Dark Room?

LATEST NEWS

6.5 Years For One Fight! Nitesh Tiwari Reveals How Yash’s Ravana-Jatayu Battle Was Created For Ramayana

FREE Live IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

Diljit Dosanjh Concert In Bihar: Will Punjabi Superstar Perform In Patna? Here’s What He Said

Aishwarya Rai B’Day SPL: She Was Paid Just Rs 1,500 For A Modelling Shoot At 18; Today, Her Estimated Net Worth Is Rs 800 Crore — Her Journey Explained

Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?

CNG Price Hike, November 1, 2026: Commercial Cylinder Rise By Up To Rs 17; Why Price Rise Ahead Of Diwali?

Jadavpur University Student Molested By Staff Member On 6th Floor, Accused Holds Her Waist; What Happened Inside The Dark Room?

Mother Hangs 3 Kids, Then Ends Her Life In Haryana; Husband Discovers Bodies At Home; Motive Behind Tragedy Remains Unknown

Lucknow Triple Murder: Chilling Video Captures Accused Shooting Three Family Members Over Parking Dispute | Watch

Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike

Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?
Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?
Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?
Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?
Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?

QUICK LINKS