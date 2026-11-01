Caught On CCTV: Man Rams Tractor Into Youth Over Old Rivalry In Maharashtra; What Led To The Attack?

A shocking incident of an alleged attempt to murder has been captured on CCTV in Maharashtra’s Gidhade village, triggering panic among residents. A young man riding a Bullet motorcycle was allegedly rammed by a tractor driven by a man with whom he reportedly had an old rivalry. The impact threw the motorcyclist off balance, and the tractor allegedly dragged him for a considerable distance. The disturbing CCTV footage has since surfaced, bringing the incident into the spotlight. The injured man has been identified as Sachin Vikas Patil, who sustained serious injuries in the attack. Police have reportedly taken the accused, identified as Mayur Koli, into custody.

Tractor Allegedly Rams Into Bullet Motorcycle

According to reports, Sachin Patil was riding his Bullet motorcycle in Gidhade village when the accused allegedly struck him with a tractor. Mayur Koli was reportedly waiting for the victim before suddenly driving the tractor into his motorcycle with considerable force. The impact was so severe that Sachin was dragged along with the vehicle for some distance. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera. The footage shows the terrifying sequence of events and has caused a stir in the area.





Victim Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

Sachin Vikas Patil suffered serious injuries in the alleged attack. He was rushed to Shirpur Sub-District Hospital, where he was admitted for medical treatment. Meanwhile, police have taken Mayur Koli into custody in connection with the incident. Further details about the case and the investigation are awaited.

What Was the Motive Behind the Attack?

Preliminary reports suggest that an old rivalry may have led to the attack. However, the exact reason behind the alleged assault has not yet been officially established. What triggered the dispute between the two men? Was the attack planned in advance? Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The shocking episode in Gidhade village, located in Maharashtra’s Shirpur taluka, has once again raised concerns over violence arising from personal rivalries.

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