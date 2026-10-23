Caught on CCTV: Man Without Clothes Enters Girls’ PG, Steals Undergarments And Threatens Residents in Dharwad; Footage Surfaces

Women staying at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Karnataka’s Dharwad have raised serious safety concerns after a man was allegedly seen entering the premises naked at night, stealing women’s undergarments and threatening residents who objected. CCTV footage reportedly captured the alleged intrusion at the PG in Saptapur, where residents claim such incidents have been taking place for around three months. The women have now demanded that the police identify the person seen in the footage and take appropriate legal action.

CCTV footage raises alarm over Karnataka PG security

As per reports, the video clip reveals a person coming inside the premises without any clothes on at night. Women who reside at the accommodation have complained that the person frequently comes into the premises and removes the underclothes which have been put up to dry.

They have further stated that this person has been threatening them when they raise objections against their actions or make any noise. Such acts have made the women feel scared of their privacy and safety considering how an unauthorised person could enter the Karnataka PG premises at night.

Karnataka residents demand police action over alleged threats

Following the reported incidents, the women have sought police intervention and demanded that the person captured in the CCTV footage be identified. They want the authorities to take appropriate legal action if the allegations are established.

This case has once again put into question the security procedures in place for women PGs in Karnataka, especially those who live away from home and need to stay in women PGs. Good entry systems, locks, and proper surveillance measures must be in place so that the residents feel secure and are safe from any unwarranted intrusion.

What do we know about the investigation by the Karnataka police?

As per the existing reports, this case is from Saptapur, which falls under Dharwad Suburban Police Station. It is not yet known if a complaint has been filed, if the police have looked into the CCTV footage and found a culprit or not.

There have been no confirmed details regarding this case as per the police. The claims made in this case need to be taken only as allegations, until there is any confirmation.

Why Karnataka PG accommodations need stronger security

Paying guests housing is one such type of accommodation that women choose if they migrate to urban areas of Karnataka for studying and working purposes. Their safety will be ensured if the entry points are secured, if the employees are verified, if the area is properly lit, and if there is proper security measures in place to report any suspicious activity.

The paying guest providers must make sure that the entry points are secure and that they can alert the security forces or the police department if they find an unauthorized person entering into the premises.

For the women staying at the Saptapur accommodation, the immediate demand is clear: identify the person seen in the CCTV footage and take appropriate action if the allegations are proved. The next developments will depend on whether a complaint has been filed, whether the footage is verified and whether the authorities identify a suspect.

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