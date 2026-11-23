A girl aged 16 years, who is admitted in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in the city of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, has accused a ward boy of molesting her when she was asleep in her hospital bed. The accused, named Raja Bansal, has reportedly made improper physical contact with her, said he liked her and requested for her number. CCTV camera videos of Banyan Hospital have been found depicting a man in a jacket bending over the girl’s bed and standing near her.

This incident occurred at around 4:15 am on November 21. The FIR under POCSO Act and other sections dealing with molestation has been filed against the accused by the police of Civil Lines area.

हवस की इन्तहां…सागर के निजी अस्पताल में वार्ड बॉय ने आधी रात की किशोरी से छेड़छाड़. घटना CCTV कैमरे में कैद. जबरदस्ती छूने और मोबाइल नंबर लेने का बनाया दबाव…! https://t.co/DpNai4jsdf — Rupesh Mishra (@rupeshmishramp) November 22, 2026

What CCTV footage shows in the Madhya Pradesh hospital case

The footage shows a man wearing a jacket bending over the girl’s bed and standing beside her. He is seen placing his hands on the blanket and near her arms and upper body.

According to the student’s complaint, Bansal approached her while she was sleeping and allegedly touched her inappropriately. He reportedly told her that he liked her and wanted to talk to her before asking for her mobile number.

However, despite her refusal, it is alleged that the boy touched her once more before finally leaving. The girl did not report the matter to any other person immediately since she was scared.

How the victim from Madhya Pradesh reported the incident to her family

The girl later narrated her experience to her aunt’s daughter, who was present at the hospital. Upon hearing of the allegations, the girl’s relatives staged protests outside the hospital.

The student had been admitted to Banyan Hospital on November 20 after a road accident. She was travelling from Pachmarhi to Sagar with her parents and brother when their vehicle met with an accident near Baroda, leaving her injured.

Hospital management responds to Madhya Pradesh incident

Following the late-night protest and uproar at the hospital, the management issued a statement. Manager Harsh Srivastava said anyone found guilty of inappropriate touching should face strict action. The management also assured that action would be taken against those responsible.

The incident triggered public outrage in Sagar, with family members and others demanding action against the accused.

Police register FIR under POCSO Act in Madhya Pradesh

Civil Lines Police Station in-charge Surendra Singh confirmed that a case had been registered under the POCSO Act and relevant molestation provisions.

He said the accused was absconding and police teams were searching for him. The allegations are being investigated, and the police are yet to establish the complete facts of the case.

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