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Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar

Caught On CCTV: New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar

A brand-new car crashed into a motorcycle moments after leaving a showroom in Karnataka’s Sagar. CCTV footage captured the accident, which injured the bike rider and pillion passenger.

New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar. (Image Credit: @HateDetectors)
New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar. (Image Credit: @HateDetectors)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 12:10 IST

For a family in Karnataka’s Sagar town, Tuesday morning was meant to be a milestone. A brand-new car, freshly bought and ready to roll out, was about to begin its journey from a showroom on the National Highway, close to the Government First Grade College.

Moments later, the celebration had given way to chaos on the road outside.

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What Happened Outside The Showroom

While the newly purchased car was being taken out of the showroom, it suddenly went out of control of the driver. The car did not just roll out onto the road but rather shot ahead and crashed through the iron gates at the foot of the path.

The car fell onto the highway, which was quite busy.

Collision Captured by the Cameras

A number of CCTV cameras near the place managed to capture all the events, starting from the time when the car left the premises of the showroom until the accident took place. The video is now being circulated on the Internet and people are shocked with the way a normal delivery became an accident.

The car ran into another vehicle, which was a two-wheeler. The two-wheeler got seriously damaged due to the collision. Both the rider and the pillion rider were hurt.

Panic On The Highway

The suddenness of the crash sent a wave of fear through local residents and other motorists who happened to be on the stretch. Many were left shaken, as the collision happened in a split second on a road that sees steady traffic through the day.

Locals Step In To Help

Before any official help arrived, people nearby rushed to the spot. According to police, the prompt response of locals ensured that the injured were rescued quickly and taken to the government hospital in Sagar for emergency treatment.

The condition of the rider and the pillion rider has not been officially detailed so far.

Questions Still Hanging

Police said that no case has been registered till now. It remains unclear what caused the driver to lose control. Whether it was a mistake while handling an unfamiliar new vehicle, a mechanical fault or something else has not been established, and the identity of the driver has not been shared.

With the CCTV footage now in wide circulation, the focus is likely to turn to whether the injured riders or the authorities take the matter further. For now, the family that came to collect a new car, the two people on the motorcycle and a town that watched the video unfold are all waiting for answers about how a showroom exit ended in a crash.

Also Read: Financial Influencer Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu, Father Accuses Tech CEO Of Cyberbullying; Techie Responds To Allegations

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Caught On CCTV: New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar

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Caught On CCTV: New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar

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Caught On CCTV: New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar
Caught On CCTV: New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar
Caught On CCTV: New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar
Caught On CCTV: New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar
Caught On CCTV: New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar

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