A shocking mobile theft in broad daylight has raised concerns about public safety in Ghaziabad. Two men allegedly stole an expensive iPhone 16 from a car driver near a pink police booth in the Siddharth Vihar area. What makes the incident more disturbing is the clever trick used by the suspects to carry out the theft. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The video is now going viral on social media.

One Man Started an Argument to Distract the Driver

According to the information, the victim was travelling towards Siddharth Vihar in his car. When he reached the T-point, heavy traffic forced him to stop his vehicle. The two suspects reportedly spotted this opportunity and approached his car on foot. One of the men stood near the driver’s side and started arguing with him. He continued talking and deliberately picked a fight to keep the driver occupied.

Meanwhile, his accomplice quietly moved towards the other side of the vehicle. The driver remained busy arguing and failed to notice what was happening near the opposite window.

Ghaziabad: Two thieves trapped a car near the Pink Booth at Siddharth Vihar T-Point, distracted the driver from both sides, and stole his iPhone 16. https://t.co/2qI4x9f58S — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) November 28, 2026

Thief Slips His Hand Through Window and Steals iPhone 16

While the first suspect kept the driver distracted, the second man reached through the car window and quickly took the iPhone 16 kept inside the vehicle. After stealing the phone, both men immediately fled from the spot.

Describing the incident, the victim can be heard saying in the video, “Ye dekho, ye jabardasti ladne laga. Maine gaadi roki, aur ye dekho, ye peeche se gaya. Isne dekho haath dala aur phone nikaal liya (Look, this man deliberately picked a fight with me. I stopped my car, and then he went around from behind. Look, he put his hand inside and took it out. Look, my phone). His statement explains how one suspect distracted him while the other stole his phone.

CCTV Video Goes Viral, Police Begin Search for Suspects

The victim reportedly raised an alarm after realising that his phone had been stolen. He also tried to catch the suspects. However, the two men managed to escape by taking advantage of the traffic and the crowd.

The victim then informed the police about the incident. Police reached the spot and collected CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area. The footage reportedly shows one suspect arguing with the driver while the other steals the phone from the opposite side. The faces of both suspects are also said to be visible in the video.

Police Working to Identify the Accused

The CCTV footage has since gone viral on social media, triggering discussions about safety in the area. The incident has also highlighted how thieves are using distraction tactics to target people in public places. Police are reportedly examining the footage to identify the suspects and trace their whereabouts. Further details about their identification and arrest are awaited.