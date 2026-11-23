Two intern doctors, including a woman doctor, were allegedly assaulted by a patient at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Akola, Maharashtra, triggering anger among medical staff and threats of a work stoppage. The incident took place in Ward No. 23, where the patient had been admitted for treatment. The attack has once again raised questions about the safety of doctors working in government hospitals, with intern doctors demanding better security and questioning how they can treat patients when their own safety is at risk.

Maharashtra hospital assault: Patient attacks two intern doctors

It has been reported that the patient was under the influence of substance addiction and had been getting treatment for the past day. Though he seemed to have improved, the doctors had asked him to stay admitted till the completion of his treatment.

But things went out of control as the patient attacked an intern doctor aggressively. The intern doctor was a woman and had tried to help her fellow doctor who was being attacked.

The incident at the Maharashtra government hospital left other intern doctors angry, prompting them to approach the hospital administration to raise concerns about their safety.

Maharashtra doctors angry as hospital officials remain unavailable

The protesting doctors reportedly found the administrative office closed when they reached it. The dean and other responsible officials were also unavailable, further adding to their frustration.

The interns further threatened to go on strike and demanded that proper arrangements be made for the security within the hospital. They raised the question as to how doctors could carry out their treatment activities in such an environment without proper security arrangements.

Hospital Security of Maharashtra Back in Spotlight

The Akola case has brought back into the spotlight the issue of safety of medical practitioners at government hospitals. Doctors regularly face threatening conditions and patients while providing treatment and thus need proper security arrangements.

In Maharashtra, the focus has shifted to the Administration of Government Medical College & Hospital which needs to take measures regarding the demands of the doctors and avoid any such future incidents.

This is also happening in the wake of many cases against the healthcare workers in India. These cases have regularly led to agitation by the concerned people for proper security arrangements and protection of the medical personnel.

For the interns in Akola, the main concern remains that of security while treating the patients. More details regarding the reaction of the hospital administration are awaited.

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