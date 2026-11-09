Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?

An employee at the petrol pump in Lucknow was dragged for about one kilometer on the highway after the occupants of the vehicle refused to pay the bill for their petrol. The employee tried stopping the vehicle, but he ended up being dragged as the occupants drove off fast in their vehicle. They dropped him somewhere in the middle of the road injured.

How the Lucknow petrol pump incident unfolded

As per reports, the incident took place at GS Filling Station in the CG City area of Lucknow. After getting fuel filled, the car occupants allegedly attempted to leave without making the payment.

When an employee tried to stop them, the occupants grabbed his hand and accelerated. The vehicle continued moving with the employee being dragged along the highway for nearly one kilometre before he was abandoned on the road.

🚨लखनऊ के गोसाईगंज में दबंगों का तांडव..! GS पेट्रोल पंप पर बिना नंबर की काली कार सवार 4 हजार रुपये का पेट्रोल डलवाकर फरार होने लगे। रोकने पहुंचे कर्मचारी को कार में करीब 500 मीटर तक घसीटते ले गए। पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद। गरीब कर्मचारी की दीपावली हुई बदहाल! #Lucknow #Crime https://t.co/QmL5Cqn5U4 — Khabar Lucknow | Crime Reporter (@AbhiChaubeylive) November 8, 2026

Lucknow incident brings back memories of similar cases

This is not the first time something like this has happened to the staff at petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh. In September 2026, an attendant in Hapur was dragged for almost 5 kilometres by a Scorpio SUV because its owners allegedly ran away without paying Rs 2,000 for diesel. This was caught on camera, and a case was filed against them.

In June 2026, a CNG pump salesman in Bulandshahr was dragged for almost 100 meters because he stopped two people who allegedly tried to run away without paying Rs 600 for the fuel.

CCTV footage captures the Lucknow employee’s ordeal

In the recent Lucknow incident, CCTV visuals have been made available wherein the employee is seen being dragged while the car continues to move. The visuals have now gone viral on various social media platforms.

The employee has finally ended up being injured on the highway and has been taken to a private hospital.

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