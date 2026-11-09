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Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?

Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?

A petrol pump worker in Lucknow was dragged for nearly 1 km along a highway after car occupants allegedly fled without paying for fuel. CCTV footage goes viral.

Lucknow Petrol Pump Worker Dragged For 1 Km, CCTV Goes Viral (Image: X)
Lucknow Petrol Pump Worker Dragged For 1 Km, CCTV Goes Viral (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 08:04 IST

An employee at the petrol pump in Lucknow was dragged for about one kilometer on the highway after the occupants of the vehicle refused to pay the bill for their petrol. The employee tried stopping the vehicle, but he ended up being dragged as the occupants drove off fast in their vehicle. They dropped him somewhere in the middle of the road injured.

How the Lucknow petrol pump incident unfolded

As per reports, the incident took place at GS Filling Station in the CG City area of Lucknow. After getting fuel filled, the car occupants allegedly attempted to leave without making the payment.

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When an employee tried to stop them, the occupants grabbed his hand and accelerated. The vehicle continued moving with the employee being dragged along the highway for nearly one kilometre before he was abandoned on the road.

Lucknow incident brings back memories of similar cases

This is not the first time something like this has happened to the staff at petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh. In September 2026, an attendant in Hapur was dragged for almost 5 kilometres by a Scorpio SUV because its owners allegedly ran away without paying Rs 2,000 for diesel. This was caught on camera, and a case was filed against them. 

In June 2026, a CNG pump salesman in Bulandshahr was dragged for almost 100 meters because he stopped two people who allegedly tried to run away without paying Rs 600 for the fuel.

CCTV footage captures the Lucknow employee’s ordeal

In the recent Lucknow incident, CCTV visuals have been made available wherein the employee is seen being dragged while the car continues to move. The visuals have now gone viral on various social media platforms.

The employee has finally ended up being injured on the highway and has been taken to a private hospital.

Also Read: Delhi AQI Crosses 1,700 After Diwali Celebrations, Burari Among Worst-Hit Areas As Firecracker Smoke Engulfs Capital    

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Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?
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Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?

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Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?

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Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?
Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?
Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?
Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?
Caught On CCTV: Petrol Pump Employee Hangs Onto Car After People In It Flee Without Paying; Gets Dragged For 1 Km – What Happened Next?

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