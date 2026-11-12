LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?

Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?

Lucknow constable Prem Narayan allegedly caught taking a Rs 5,000 bribe on CCTV for registering a complaint at Rahimabad police station.

Lucknow Cop Caught On CCTV Taking Rs 5,000 Bribe In Uniform (Image: X)
Lucknow Cop Caught On CCTV Taking Rs 5,000 Bribe In Uniform (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 10:07 IST

A CCTV video that allegedly shows a constable of the Lucknow Police Station taking Rs 5,000 in cash from a complainant in return for registering a case is again making headlines regarding the corruption that prevails in Rahimabad police station. As per the report, the constable, identified as Prem Narayan, was reportedly seen counting the cash while wearing his police uniform before putting it inside his pocket. The video, which is taken from the trader’s shop, has been widely circulated on social media sites.

Lucknow Constable Allegedly Caught Taking Rs 5,000 Bribe on CCTV Video

As per reports, this particular incident is reported to have happened in the trader’s shop situated at Terwa Tiraha, under the jurisdiction of the Rahimabad police station. It is reported that the complainant had visited the police station to register his complaint.

Prem Narayan reportedly called him to the shop, where he allegedly accepted Rs 5,000 in cash during their conversation. CCTV footage shows the uniformed constable counting the notes and putting them in his pocket.

Lucknow police constable’s transfer raises more questions

Reportedly, sources claim Prem Narayan was considered close to the Rahimabad station in-charge and was actively involved in the station’s routine activities and other non-departmental matters.

Despite having been transferred to another police station on administrative grounds some time ago, his departure was allegedly never recorded locally. He continued working in the area under the guise of duty, according to the reports.

Lucknow Rahimabad police station faces earlier bribery allegation

This is not the first corruption allegation involving personnel at the police station. Earlier, Sub-Inspector Umesh Yadav was accused of demanding Rs 1.5 lakh to settle a case. According to reports, ACP Malihabad conducted a departmental inquiry into that allegation. The two incidents have raised questions about transparency and accountability in the Lucknow police circle.

Local residents allege that people seeking justice are forced to run from one office to another, while some police personnel are busy collecting money. The latest CCTV footage has added to public criticism of the department.

Also Read: Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?
Tags: home-hero-pos-9latest newsLucknow newsTop Newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

3 Ansal Directors Arrested in Greater Noida Over Rs 77.66 Crore in Unpaid RERA Dues

Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass

Another Affair For Nvidia CEO? Jensen Huang Allegedly Had Extramarital Relationship With Kimberly Powell – Who Is She?

Young Woman Dragged Into Car, Abducted From Home By Two Men; Gang-Raped And Thrown Out Of The Car In Bareilly – What Happened Next?

Wife Installs Hidden CCTV Camera Behind TV, Discovers Husband Abusing 10-Year-Old Daughter – What Happned Next?

LATEST NEWS

PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive

Caught On Cam: Super Bull Rams Into Car, Passengers Think They Are Safe; It Charges At Car, Smashes Windscreen – Shocking Footage

Wife Installs Hidden CCTV Camera Behind TV, Discovers Husband Abusing 10-Year-Old Daughter – What Happned Next?

Watch Video: Fortuner Driver Killed With Axe Left In His Skull; Bolero Rams Into It, Attackers Get Out And Chase Him – What Led To The Murder?

Vijay Bajia Was Driving From Jobner to Jaipur When Attackers Blocked His Fortuner, Chased Him and Launched a Deadly Axe Attack

Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route

Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened

SRH Shares Heartfelt Note For Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander After Greece Wedding

Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?
Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?
Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?
Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?
Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?

QUICK LINKS