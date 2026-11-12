Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?

A CCTV video that allegedly shows a constable of the Lucknow Police Station taking Rs 5,000 in cash from a complainant in return for registering a case is again making headlines regarding the corruption that prevails in Rahimabad police station. As per the report, the constable, identified as Prem Narayan, was reportedly seen counting the cash while wearing his police uniform before putting it inside his pocket. The video, which is taken from the trader’s shop, has been widely circulated on social media sites.

Lucknow Constable Allegedly Caught Taking Rs 5,000 Bribe on CCTV Video

As per reports, this particular incident is reported to have happened in the trader’s shop situated at Terwa Tiraha, under the jurisdiction of the Rahimabad police station. It is reported that the complainant had visited the police station to register his complaint.

Prem Narayan reportedly called him to the shop, where he allegedly accepted Rs 5,000 in cash during their conversation. CCTV footage shows the uniformed constable counting the notes and putting them in his pocket.

Lucknow police constable’s transfer raises more questions

Reportedly, sources claim Prem Narayan was considered close to the Rahimabad station in-charge and was actively involved in the station’s routine activities and other non-departmental matters.

Despite having been transferred to another police station on administrative grounds some time ago, his departure was allegedly never recorded locally. He continued working in the area under the guise of duty, according to the reports.

Lucknow Rahimabad police station faces earlier bribery allegation

This is not the first corruption allegation involving personnel at the police station. Earlier, Sub-Inspector Umesh Yadav was accused of demanding Rs 1.5 lakh to settle a case. According to reports, ACP Malihabad conducted a departmental inquiry into that allegation. The two incidents have raised questions about transparency and accountability in the Lucknow police circle.

Local residents allege that people seeking justice are forced to run from one office to another, while some police personnel are busy collecting money. The latest CCTV footage has added to public criticism of the department.

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