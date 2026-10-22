Caught On CCTV: Pump Operator Attacked With Iron Rods At Petrol Pump In Maharashtra, Three Accused Flee

A CCTV recording taken from a petrol pump in the Dharashiv district of Maharashtra reveals an attack on a petrol pump attendant by three unknown men. This event is said to have occurred on Wednesday, October 21 near Umarga, which is on the Solapur-Hyderabad National Highway.

In the video, the incident is seen happening at the petrol pump where the attendant was attacked. The man got badly injured due to the attack, while the attackers reportedly ran away from the place.

What Does The CCTV Footage Show?

🚨 UMARGA, DHARASHIV : A pump operator was seriously injured after three unidentified men allegedly attacked him with wooden sticks and iron rods on a bypass road in broad daylight. CCTV footage captured the incident, and police are reportedly examining the video to identify the attackers. — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) October 21, 2026







The video evidence shows the alleged assault carried out at the petrol pump. According to the report, three men were seen to come on a motorcycle and assault the attendant. It is alleged that they used iron rods in carrying out the assault before their escape.

What happened before the attack is not yet known. The identities of the accused and the motive for the attack are still unknown. The video will enable the police to look into the movements of the men. But the motive for the attack is not yet known.

Who Is The Injured Pump Operator?

The victim has been identified in a report by regional outlet Pudhari as Wasim Abdul Rahim Attar, 35. He was reportedly taken to Umarga Sub-District Hospital following the attack and later shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

Further details about his condition have not been independently confirmed by NewsX.

Police Examine Footage To Identify Accused

It was reported that the police have already inspected the crime scene and are analyzing the CCTV footage as part of the investigation process. The footage will help understand the order of the events and gather information regarding the suspects.

It is reported that the suspects were wearing face masks while committing the crime and that the motorbike they were using did not have a number plate. This may make it difficult to identify the suspects, but the police can analyze the footage and gather any other evidence. The names of the three men, their locations, and their motives are still unknown. The case has shed light on the importance of CCTV footage in recording crimes and helping in investigations.



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