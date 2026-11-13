Caught on CCTV: Pushkar Market Pickpocket Targets Foreign Tourist Amid Heavy Rush, But People Catch Him Before He Can Escape

The international Pushkar fair in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district has barely begun, but reports of theft have already started emerging from the busy tourist town. In a shocking incident, a young man was caught on camera allegedly trying to steal a foreign tourist’s purse in a crowded market. However, his attempt ended badly when people nearby caught him red-handed and beat him up.

Man Targets Foreign Tourist in Crowded Pushkar Market

The incident took place when the foreign tourist was walking through the busy Pushkar market. Taking advantage of the heavy rush, the accused allegedly tried to slip his hand into the tourist’s pocket and take out his purse.

However, his movements did not go unnoticed. People standing nearby spotted the alleged theft attempt and immediately caught the man.

What followed was a sudden confrontation. The crowd surrounded the accused and started beating him. The situation briefly turned chaotic as more people gathered at the spot.

CCTV Footage Captures Theft Attempt

CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced, showing the man allegedly reaching towards the foreign tourist’s purse. The footage also captures the moments when people notice his actions, catch him and start assaulting him. The video has drawn attention to the security concerns surrounding crowded tourist areas during the fair.

Pushkar Fair Crowds Raise Theft Concerns

The international Pushkar fair attracts thousands of visitors from across India and abroad every year. The markets, streets and popular tourist spots witness a major rise in footfall during the event. However, the growing crowds also create opportunities for pickpockets and thieves to target unsuspecting visitors.

The latest incident has once again highlighted the need for visitors to remain alert while exploring crowded markets. Tourists have been advised to keep their valuables secure and stay cautious in busy public places.