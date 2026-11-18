A controversial CCTV footage has come up where a Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) is alleged to be heard asking his fellow police officials to put ganja in a person’s bag. This allegation was apparently made when he was talking with a young couple that refused to call their parents when interrogated by police regarding their stay in a hotel. The video footage, which has now gone viral, is reported to be from November 13 where uniformed police officials can be seen questioning the couple at the reception of Sidarth Hotel in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the reports, the woman stated to the police that both of them were adults, belonged to the same caste, and wished to get married. The officers have asked them to talk to their parents regarding the matter. When the woman did not agree to unlock her mobile phone to contact her family members, things heated up. Additional SP Deepak Mishra has allegedly instructed other officers to put ganja in the man’s bag. The phrase “Plant some ganja on the boy” has turned out to be the most quoted one from the video. The officer allegedly reprimanded the couple for spending time with each other without caring about their parents.

The video has left many wondering as to what the reason for the police inquiry was and how it all happened. Nonetheless, the reason for the police visit has not been revealed yet, and the authenticity of the CCTV recording has not been verified by the police.

REALITY OF INDIAN POLICE: Found a couple in hotel, called their family and when the phone didn’t open, officer threatens to put ganja/Cannabis in boys bag to arrest him. #VIDEO #POLICE #Indian https://t.co/m2wUU89O6o — Ashutosh Rai (@AshutoshRai__) November 17, 2026







What Action Has Madhya Pradesh Police Taken?

According to the Seoni SP Krishna Lalchandani, the video came to the knowledge of the concerned authority and an inquiry had been conducted. In his statement to Times of India, the SP stated that “the Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Tiwari has been attached to the police lines for the time being.” He further stated that “DVR and the video would be scrutinized to find out the facts.”

The administrative action was taken against Tiwari; however, no information was available regarding whether the Additional SP Deepak Mishra has been suspended or removed from service. The police would have to scrutinize the video and find out the facts regarding the incident.

Hotel Owner Alleges Monthly Extortion Demand

Further controversy has arisen due to the allegation of extortion by the hotel owner against the police officers. According to reports, the owner of the hotel, identified as Sanju Sanodiya, has accused Kotwali TI Satish Tiwari, SDOP Chanchalesh Markam, and another police officer of demanding Rs 25,000 per month. It has been reported that the police raid on the hotel occurred because of his failure to pay this amount.

It has been alleged that the hotel owner shared the CCTV footage in order to reveal this case. It is important to note that these allegations have not been confirmed independently, and there was no information about the reaction of the accused officials on their involvement in extortion. According to other reports, there was also a clip from the same hotel, where Tiwari threatens to take action against the hotel manager.

What Remains Unclear?

Some facts still remain unconfirmed. The identity and age of the couple are not known yet. Also, it is not clear why the police officers went to the hotel in question, if there was any complaint made by the hotel management against the couple, and whether the couple was penalized for anything.

It remains unknown if the ganja was planted inside the bag of the man or whether it was seized from the man. The video clip shows an alleged order; the performance of the order is not confirmed yet.

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