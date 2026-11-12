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Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: ‘Sell Drugs Or Get Thrashed?’ Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks After Refusing Drug Demand – What Happened On Chhoti Diwali

Caught On CCTV: ‘Sell Drugs Or Get Thrashed?’ Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks After Refusing Drug Demand – What Happened On Chhoti Diwali

A woman selling flowers and garlands in South Delhi's Hauz Khas area was allegedly assaulted with sticks by multiple men. Social media claims suggest the attack followed her refusal to sell drugs. Delhi Police have taken cognisance of the viral video and deployed a team to identify those involved.

Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks (Image: X)
Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 15:30 IST

A flower and garland seller woman from the road side in the area of Hauz Khas in South Delhi was allegedly beaten up with sticks by a number of men on the day of Chhoti Diwali. The incident has come to light in connection with a video which was released on social media along with claims that she was beaten up because she had refused to sell drugs. The incident has also casted light on the security issues faced by street vendors especially by the women vendors.



It has been reported that the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Hauz Khas police station. While she was selling flowers at road-side, two men came towards her and one of them beat her with sticks. When people tried to help her, another person too got involved in the beating incident.

Why Was The Delhi Flower Seller Allegedly Attacked?

The social media messages that accompanied the video stated that the woman had been forced to sell drugs along with flowers and garlands. However, when the woman declined the same, the men proceeded to attack her. The woman also reported that someone named Soni, who apparently belonged to a drug connection, had sent his people to attack her.

It should be noted that there is no proof of these claims since the police force in the city of Delhi have not confirmed any such thing yet.

What Has Delhi Police Said About The Viral Video?

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Mr Anant Mittal, no PCR call or any complaint in writing was received by the police station at the time he was speaking in regard to the incident. But the police has taken cognizance of the issue on the basis of social media posts made and also sent a team to trace the people concerned.

It has also been mentioned by the police that stern action would be taken against those involved in the crime as per the law. It should be noted that this clarification was released after reports surfaced on social media that there was no police action even five days after the attack took place.

Why Has The Incident Raised Concerns Over Women’s Safety?

This assault has thrown into focus the risks involved for women employed in public places. In the case of street vendors, their roadside stands may not just be places of temporary employment, but the main means of livelihood. The assault that allegedly took place while the woman was selling flowers is a matter of concern for people like her.

For now, the most pressing issues are whether the people shown in the video can be located, whether a complaint will be filed formally, and whether the motive of using drugs will be proved.

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: Remember Punch, The Viral Japanese Monkey Who Clung To An Orangutan Toy? His Latest Video Shows How Much He Has Grown And Where He Is Now

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Caught On CCTV: ‘Sell Drugs Or Get Thrashed?’ Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks After Refusing Drug Demand – What Happened On Chhoti Diwali
Tags: Chhoti Diwalicrime newsdelhidelhi policeHauz Khasregional newsWomen Safety

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Caught On CCTV: ‘Sell Drugs Or Get Thrashed?’ Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks After Refusing Drug Demand – What Happened On Chhoti Diwali

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Caught On CCTV: ‘Sell Drugs Or Get Thrashed?’ Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks After Refusing Drug Demand – What Happened On Chhoti Diwali

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Caught On CCTV: ‘Sell Drugs Or Get Thrashed?’ Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks After Refusing Drug Demand – What Happened On Chhoti Diwali
Caught On CCTV: ‘Sell Drugs Or Get Thrashed?’ Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks After Refusing Drug Demand – What Happened On Chhoti Diwali
Caught On CCTV: ‘Sell Drugs Or Get Thrashed?’ Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks After Refusing Drug Demand – What Happened On Chhoti Diwali
Caught On CCTV: ‘Sell Drugs Or Get Thrashed?’ Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks After Refusing Drug Demand – What Happened On Chhoti Diwali
Caught On CCTV: ‘Sell Drugs Or Get Thrashed?’ Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks After Refusing Drug Demand – What Happened On Chhoti Diwali

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