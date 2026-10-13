Caught On CCTV: Shopkeeper Offers Namaz Inside, Man Picks Up A Blanket And Two Pillows And Walks Away In Bihar

A shopkeeper offering namaz inside his store, a man examining goods kept outside and a blanket and two pillows disappearing within moments — a CCTV video capturing an alleged theft in Bihar’s Jamui district is circulating on social media.







The incident reportedly took place at Fancy Cloth Store in the Maharajganj area of Jamui. The footage surfaced online on Monday morning, drawing attention to the theft, which the shopkeeper discovered only after finishing his prayers and checking the CCTV recording.

According to the shopkeeper, the stolen goods were worth around Rs 2,100.

What Happened At The Jamui Shop?

The CCTV footage shows Khursheed Alam performing namaz inside the shop premises. In the meanwhile, a young man is seen approaching the shop and checking out the things kept outside. The youth is seen taking up an item and returning it and then carrying off a blanket along with two pillows before moving off. The shopkeeper is seen praying inside while oblivious of the stealing that takes place.

According to reports, the theft came into light when Khursheed Alam had finished performing namaz and looked into the CCTV camera footage that he had installed in his shop. He found out how the items had vanished while he was inside performing namaz through the CCTV footage. However, the report does not disclose the identity of the man and his motive behind stealing the items.

How Much Were The Blanket And Pillows Worth?

According to Khursheed Alam, the blanket was worth approximately Rs 1,500, while the two pillows together were valued at around Rs 600. The total reported loss was Rs 2,100.

The CCTV footage reportedly does not clearly capture the man’s face, making identification difficult. The video has since circulated on social media, bringing attention to the incident in the Maharajganj area.

Has The Shopkeeper Approached Bihar Police?

At the time of the initial report, Khursheed Alam had not reported the theft to the police. No formal complaint and no investigation were found out according to the account given.

If there is any complaint registered or if the individual has been traced, it is unknown. At this point in time, the video is just a documentation of the reported incident, while the identity of the man who took the blankets and pillows away is still unknown.

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