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Home > Regionals News > Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?

Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?

Thieves allegedly broke into an ATM kiosk near Nandan Pahar in Deoghar, Jharkhand, and uprooted the entire cash machine before fleeing on a tractor. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused and trace the stolen ATM.

Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?
Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 12:45 IST

On Tuesday morning, people near Nandan Pahar in Deoghar noticed something wrong outside Nadi Seva Ashram. The ATM kiosk that usually stood there was damaged, and the machine inside was gone. It had not been drained of cash. It had been taken, entirely.

What Happened In The Dark

According to the initial information, the thieves struck late at night, while the area slept. They first broke the shutter of the ATM kiosk.

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Most ATM thefts stop at the cash. This one did not. The thieves allegedly uprooted the entire machine from its place, loaded it onto a tractor and left the spot.

A Crime Nobody Heard

The job appears to have been done so quietly that people living nearby did not notice anything. Breaking a shutter, tearing out a heavy machine and loading it onto a tractor are not small tasks, yet no one raised an alarm that night.

The truth came out only on Tuesday morning, when locals saw the damage and informed Nagar police station.

Police Reach The Spot

A police team reached Nandan Pahar soon after the call and inspected the scene. Officers questioned people in the neighbourhood to find out whether anyone had seen or heard anything.

The Cameras That May Hold The Answer

Police are now going through CCTV footage from the area. They want to know how many thieves were involved, in which direction the tractor travelled and where the ATM was finally taken.

The Questions Police Cannot Yet Answer

The investigators are chasing three puzzles:

  • Where did the thieves come from?
  • Which route did they take after uprooting the machine?
  • Where is the ATM now?

A tractor carrying an ATM is not an easy sight to hide. Did it pass checkpoints or other cameras? Did anyone along the way notice it? Those are exactly the leads the police hope to find.

Security Under Scrutiny

The theft has also raised questions about security around the ATM and the surrounding area. How could a machine be removed from a public spot without anyone stopping it? Who was responsible for guarding it?

What Happens Next?

For now, the thieves remain unidentified, and the search continues. Police hope CCTV footage and other clues will lead them to the accused. Whether the machine is found intact, abandoned or broken open somewhere remains to be seen.

Also Read: ‘I Killed Your Sister’: Husband Strangles 22-Year-Old Wife After Argument In Meerut, Days After Bail In Rape Case; Confesses Murder To Sister-In-Law

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Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?
Tags: crime newsDeoghar atm theftDeoghar newsJharkhand crimeJharkhand newsregional news

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Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?

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Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?

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Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?
Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?
Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?
Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?
Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?

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