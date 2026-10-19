Caught On CCTV: Speeding Car Makes Sudden Drift, Knocks Down Pedestrian Before Spinning Around In Telangana

A speeding car suddenly swerves across a road, hits a pedestrian and spins around in a dramatic sequence captured on CCTV in Telangana’s Vikarabad. The footage shows the man attempting to move out of the vehicle’s path before the car strikes him, leaving him injured. The incident reportedly took place early on Sunday, October 18, as the man was returning after attending a function. The victim was identified as Mohammed Tahir Ali, who was subsequently taken for treatment at Medicover Hospital.

The CCTV footage captures the car moving erratically as the pedestrian tries to avoid it. The vehicle then hits him before continuing forward and coming to a stop some distance away. The occupants emerge from the car, and two of them are seen returning towards the spot where the man was struck.

What Happened In The Telangana Car Drift Video?

A speeding car allegedly hit pedestrian Mohammed Tahir Ali on the main road near Halwais in Vikarabad, injuring him. Tahir, a Beerelli resident, was taken to Medicover Hospital for treatment. Police intercepted the car after witnesses alerted them and nabbed the hit-and-run accused. #Telangana — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 19, 2026







According to the account given by Tahir, two cars were travelling at high speed along the main road near Halwais, towards Janata Bookstore, in Vikarabad. He said one car passed him first, prompting him to move aside. Another vehicle then approached from the side and swerved across the road. Tahir alleged that the car moved from one side of the road to the other before coming dangerously close to him. As he attempted to get away, the vehicle struck him and knocked him to the ground.

The CCTV footage captures the sudden movement of the car and the impact. The vehicle can be seen spinning around after the collision, turning an apparently ordinary stretch of road into the scene of an accident within seconds. The sequence has drawn attention because of how quickly the situation unfolds. The pedestrian appears to have little time to react as the car changes direction and moves towards him.

What Happened After The Car Hit The Pedestrian?

The vehicle was driven away from the point of collision prior to getting out. Two of them returned to the scene of the point where the pedestrian was struck but they later moved off. According to Tahir, the driver did not stop right after he hit him. In his account, he said that he regained his balance and started to question the driver about how he drove the car.

Other motorists and auto-rickshaw drivers who were at the scene are believed to have informed the police authorities. The vehicle was eventually stopped by the authorities and the people involved were apprehended, as per the report obtained. A case has also been lodged against the matter. However, the exact legal provisions and current status of the matter cannot be verified independently here.

Who Is The Injured Man?

The pedestrian was identified as Mohammed Tahir Ali. He was reportedly returning from a function when the incident occurred in Vikarabad. Tahir was undergoing treatment at Medicover Hospital after sustaining injuries in the collision. Further details about the extent of his injuries and his latest medical condition were not available in the report.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks faced by pedestrians when vehicles are driven at high speeds on public roads. Even a brief loss of control or sudden manoeuvre can leave people on foot with very little room to escape.

The CCTV footage provides a visual account of the collision, while the victim’s account offers additional details about what happened before and after the impact. The investigation will be important in establishing the circumstances of the crash and determining responsibility.

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