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Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral

Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral

A speeding Mini Cooper allegedly driven by a 19-year-old crashes into a scooter near Kochi airport, killing three young workers as alcohol allegations spark outrage.

19-Year-Old Driver’s Mini Cooper Crash Kills 3 Near Kochi Airport (Images: X)
19-Year-Old Driver’s Mini Cooper Crash Kills 3 Near Kochi Airport (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 08:22 IST

A 19-year-old man allegedly driving a speeding Mini Cooper crashed into a scooter carrying three people near Kochi’s Nedumbassery airport, killing all three riders. The accident happened around 1:45 am on Sunday on the road leading to Cochin International Airport. A video of the crash has since gone viral. According to the police FIR, the car allegedly driven by Suhail Sajeev hit the scooter from behind, throwing the riders onto the road and dragging the two-wheeler for nearly 100 metres before stopping.

Kochi crash leaves three young workers dead

The victims were identified as Devika, 21, from Madakkimala in Wayanad; Gopika, 22, from Palakkad; and Ijaz, 21, from Mangaluru in Karnataka. All three worked at a private firm in Kakkanad and were reportedly travelling towards the airport area for tea when the Kochi accident took place.

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Gopika and Devika died at the spot. Ijaz was taken to hospital but could not be saved. Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital, while police continue to investigate the Kochi crash.

Kochi police cite accused’s remarks after crash

Police said Suhail allegedly showed little remorse after the accident and asked, “What are roads meant for? Driving, right?” He also allegedly told police that his father would take care of the matter. The remarks, reported after the Kochi accident, have triggered widespread anger over what many saw as an apparent lack of remorse.

Investigators also found that Suhail had allegedly consumed alcohol at multiple bars before the crash. Kerala’s legal drinking age is 23, making the alleged serving of alcohol to a 19-year-old illegal.

Kochi outrage grows as bars face action

Kerala Excise Minister M Liju has ordered action against bars that allegedly served alcohol to Suhail before the Kochi crash. He directed the Excise Commissioner and Ernakulam Joint Excise Commissioner to identify the establishments involved and immediately register cases against them.

Meanwhile, visuals have emerged showing a group of youngsters allegedly assaulting Suhail while he was being taken for a medical examination. Further investigation into the Kochi accident is underway.

Also Read: 9 Slaps in 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch    

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Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral
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Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral

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Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral

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Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral
Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral
Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral
Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral
Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral

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