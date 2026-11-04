Caught On CCTV: Speeding SUV Drives Straight Into Kebab Shop, Smashes Parked Motorycles, Injuring Three – What Led To The Accident?

The CCTV footage of the October 28 crash in Bengaluru shows a speeding SUV smashing into parked motorcycles before barging into a kebab centre near Bannerghatta, leaving three people with serious burn injuries after hot cooking oil spilled on them. The injured, identified as Basavaraj, Munikrishna and Manjesh, were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

How the SUV crashed into the kebab centre in Bengaluru

The driver allegedly lost control of the SUV while passing through the area on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The vehicle first rammed into several motorcycles parked along the roadside before crashing into the kebab centre.

The impact sent hot cooking oil spilling onto people inside the premises. Reportedly, three people suffered serious burns in the incident. Their condition and further details about their treatment have not been provided.

CCTV captures the Bengaluru accident as footage goes viral

CCTV cameras installed in the area recorded the entire sequence, including the SUV hitting the parked two-wheelers and entering the food outlet. The footage has since circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the crash.

Police investigate the Bengaluru SUV crash

As per reports, Bannerghatta police have taken up the case and are continuing their investigation. The probe is underway to establish the circumstances in which the driver lost control and the SUV crashed into the motorcycles and kebab centre.

The October 28 incident left three people with serious burn injuries, while the viral CCTV footage has brought the Bengaluru crash into public focus.

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