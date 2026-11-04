Caught On CCTV: Speeding SUV Drives Straight Into Kebab Shop, Smashes Parked Motorycles, Injuring Three – What Led To The Accident?

The CCTV footage of the October 28 crash in Bengaluru shows a speeding SUV smashing into parked motorcycles before barging into a kebab centre near Bannerghatta, leaving three people with serious burn injuries after hot cooking oil spilled on them. The injured, identified as Basavaraj, Munikrishna and Manjesh, were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.
In a shocking incident near Bannerghatta on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a speeding Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV rammed into a kebab centre at Hommadevanahalli after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. Three people sustained serious burn injuries after hot oil spilled on them during the collision. The accident, which occurred on the 28th of last month, also left several motorcycles damaged and caused extensive damage to the shop. According to reports, the Pajero Sport bearing registration number KA-05-MR-3925 was being driven by a woman identified as Sajina Begum. The vehicle was allegedly travelling at high speed when the driver lost control. The SUV first rammed into motorcycles parked along the road before crashing into the Halevooramma Kebab Centre, leaving shop items scattered across the premises. The impact caused hot oil used for preparing kebabs to spill onto Basavaraj, Munikrishna and Manjesh. All three suffered serious burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Medex Hospital. Following the incident, police seized the SUV and took the driver into custody. A case has been registered at Bannerghatta Police Station. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances that led to the accident.
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 3, 2026
How the SUV crashed into the kebab centre in Bengaluru
The driver allegedly lost control of the SUV while passing through the area on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The vehicle first rammed into several motorcycles parked along the roadside before crashing into the kebab centre.
The impact sent hot cooking oil spilling onto people inside the premises. Reportedly, three people suffered serious burns in the incident. Their condition and further details about their treatment have not been provided.
CCTV captures the Bengaluru accident as footage goes viral
CCTV cameras installed in the area recorded the entire sequence, including the SUV hitting the parked two-wheelers and entering the food outlet. The footage has since circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the crash.
Police investigate the Bengaluru SUV crash
As per reports, Bannerghatta police have taken up the case and are continuing their investigation. The probe is underway to establish the circumstances in which the driver lost control and the SUV crashed into the motorcycles and kebab centre.
The October 28 incident left three people with serious burn injuries, while the viral CCTV footage has brought the Bengaluru crash into public focus.
Also Read: Not For Job, But In Search Of Life Partner – Arrangements For 1500, But 7,000 People Turn Up at Temple Marriage Camp In Kozhikode, Queues Stretch To Highway
Khalid Lateef is a Sub-Editor at NewsX Digital, specializing in Indian politics and global affairs. He also covers viral trending stories and major crime developments.