Caught On CCTV: Spine-Chilling Video Shows Hoarding Falls On Couple Moving On Bike In Uttar Pradesh – No Wind Or Collusion, How Did It Fall?

A couple riding a motorcycle towards Fatehpur had a narrow escape after a massive government hoarding and its supporting pole suddenly crashed onto their moving two-wheeler at Bahua Road intersection in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district. The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ghazipur police station, was captured on CCTV footage that has now surfaced. Both riders survived with minor injuries, but the sudden collapse has raised serious questions about the safety and maintenance of large roadside advertising structures in Uttar Pradesh.

CCTV captures terrifying hoarding collapse in Uttar Pradesh

As per reports, the accident happened while shops around the Bahua Road crossing were busy and vehicles and pedestrians were moving normally. Witnesses said there was no unusual traffic activity when the heavy advertising structure suddenly gave way and struck the motorcycle carrying the couple.

Residents rushed to help the injured pair, who were fortunate to escape with minor injuries. The incident caused panic among people present at the busy intersection in Uttar Pradesh.

No storm or collision reported before Uttar Pradesh accident

Preliminary accounts suggest there was no strong wind, storm or vehicle collision before the hoarding collapsed. The exact reason behind the sudden fall of the structure remains unknown.

The CCTV footage has brought the incident to public attention and raised concerns about whether government signboards and large advertising structures in Uttar Pradesh are being properly maintained and regularly inspected.

Police clear fallen structure after Uttar Pradesh incident

After receiving information, personnel from Ghazipur police station reached the spot and began rescue and clearance work. With help from local residents, they removed the fallen pole and cleared the road. Police also ensured that the injured couple received first aid.

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