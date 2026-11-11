Caught On CCTV: Super Thieves Pose As Customers, Steal Full Tray Of Rings; How They Got Out With 12 Gold Rings Worth 2.5 Tolas

Two men allegedly stole a tray containing around 12 gold rings weighing approximately 2.5 tolas (about 25 grams) from Arya Jewellers in Maharashtra’s Nashik after entering the shop pretending to be customers. The incident took place near the Jatra Hotel area, where the accused distracted the shopkeeper by asking him to show different gold ring designs before one of them suddenly grabbed the jewellery tray and ran out. His accomplice followed him, and both escaped in a four-wheeler parked outside.

CCTV captures how thieves targeted a Nashik jewellery shop

The CCTV cameras at the shop had captured the whole event. The video footage reveals that the two men came into the shop as real customers showing interest in buying gold rings. The two asked the shopkeeper to show them the jewellery pieces while he displayed them on the glass counter.

While the shopkeeper was occupied showing them the rings, one of the men seized the opportunity to grab the tray and rushed towards the exit. The second man immediately followed him, leaving the shopkeeper and employees scrambling to catch them.

Nashik – Two thieves stole a tray of gold rings from Arya Jewellers near the Jatra Hotel area in Nashik after entering the shop under the pretext of buying gold. The accused asked the shopkeeper to show gold rings, diverting his attention. They then seized the opportunity and took away a tray containing 2.5 tola of gold rings. They fled in a four-wheeler that had been kept ready outside the shop. The shopkeeper and staff chased the thieves, but they managed to escape. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 10, 2026

Shopkeeper and staff chase accused in Nashik

Realising that the jewellery had been stolen, the shopkeeper jumped over the counter and ran after the suspects. Other employees also joined the chase in an attempt to stop the two men. However, the accused managed to reach their four-wheeler, which was reportedly parked and ready outside the Nashik jewellery store, and escaped.

The stolen tray reportedly contained around 12 gold rings weighing approximately 2.5 tolas, equivalent to nearly 25 grams. The CCTV footage has since surfaced on several social media websites.

Adgaon police examine CCTV footage to trace Nashik thieves

The Adgaon police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. Investigators are also using the registration number of the four-wheeler to trace the suspects and establish their identities.

A search is underway to locate and apprehend both men. The incident has drawn attention after footage of the theft showed how the accused allegedly posed as customers before fleeing with the gold jewellery.

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