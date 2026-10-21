Caught On CCTV: Three Men Storm Pune Clothing Shop, Attack 16-Year-Old With Sickle Over ‘King Is Back’ Status — What Happened Next

An attack on a 16-year-old boy with a sickle inside a clothing store has happened in Talegaon Dabhade of Maharashtra’s Pune district. The CCTV footage shows that there were three persons who entered the clothing shop and attacked the teenage boy. The attack happened in the Shivaji Chowk area and it apparently started due to some disagreement about the status that read, “King Is Back.”

As per the reports coming out of the locality, the teenager worked at the clothing store where he was attacked. The teen got injured in the attack and was rushed to the hospital. A local report quoted from the police and said that his condition was stable.

What Happened Inside The Pune Clothing Shop?

🚨 TALEGAON DABHADE, PUNE : A 16-year-old boy was allegedly attacked with a sickle by three people following a dispute over a mobile phone status reading “King Is Back.” The incident reportedly occurred at a clothing store in Shivaji Chowk, and the teenager was hospitalised with serious injuries. — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) October 21, 2026







The alleged incident took place on October 20 in the Shivaji Chowk area of Talegaon Dabhade. The teenager had allegedly posted “King Is Back” as his mobile phone status. According to local reports, the status was of a young man himself who has been recently released from the juvenile correctional facility. The young man had apparently been involved in a murder case some months ago.

The teenager’s mobile status reportedly made the friends of the deceased very angry. However, it is only for the police to decide the motive behind the attack and what events have taken place. The CCTV footage clearly shows that there are three persons entering the shop and assaulting the teenage boy with a sickle. The attack occurred in the shop where the boy was working.

Were The Accused Arrested?

As per the local sources, the police had arrested the accused trio within a matter of hours after the incident took place. Moreover, the accused were reported to have a driver for their vehicle from which they managed to escape. This driver has been arrested along with the accused.

Talegaon Dabhade police are investigating the case. The exact circumstances of the assault and the exact sequence of events need to be figured out by the investigation authorities.

What Was The Teenager’s Condition After The Attack?

The 16-year-old sustained injuries during the assault and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A local report citing police said his condition was stable. Further verified medical details about the teenager’s injuries and recovery were not established in the reports reviewed. His current condition should therefore not be assumed.

Why Did The ‘King Is Back’ Status Become A Point Of Dispute?

The phrase “King Is Back” reportedly became the focus of the dispute because of its alleged association with a young man who had recently been released from a juvenile facility. According to local reporting, the teenager’s photograph with him and the accompanying status angered people connected to the earlier case. The precise motive, however, must be established through the investigation rather than inferred from the footage alone.

The incident highlights how a disagreement linked to a social media post can escalate into real-world violence. In this case, a teenager was attacked inside his workplace, and CCTV footage captured the assault. The accused remain subject to the legal process, and the allegations against them should not be treated as a final finding of guilt.

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