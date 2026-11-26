A traffic policeman was injured after a Mahindra Thar driver allegedly rammed into him and dragged him on the SUV’s bonnet for nearly 50 feet while he was on duty in Maharashtra’s Baramati. The incident took place around 6 pm at Samyak Chowk, where traffic policeman Dattatray Bhosale was deployed to regulate traffic and check vehicles violating traffic rules. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Bhosale suffered injuries to his hand and leg but narrowly escaped being run over by the vehicle’s tyres. He was rushed for medical treatment and is said to be out of danger.

Maharashtra Thar driver flees after dragging policeman on bonnet

According to reports, Bhosale and other policemen had stopped a black Mahindra Thar SUV with tinted windows after noticing its fancy number plate. The police wanted to photograph the registration plate to collect evidence and issue an electronic challan (e-challan) for the violation.

CCTV footage shows Bhosale standing directly in front of the SUV to take a photograph of its number plate. However, instead of stopping, the driver suddenly accelerated, hitting the policeman and carrying him on the bonnet for around 50 feet. Bhosale eventually lost his grip and fell onto the road. He narrowly escaped coming under the vehicle’s tyres as the driver sped away without stopping to check on him.

Baramati – In a serious incident in Baramati, a police constable on traffic regulation duty was allegedly targeted when a Mahindra Thar SUV was driven directly towards him in an attempt to run him over. A case has been registered at the Baramati City Police Station under Sections 109 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 26, 2026

Maharashtra police book driver Dheeraj Shedge for attempt to murder

As per reports, following the incident, a case was registered at Baramati City Police Station against the Thar driver, identified as Dheeraj Shedge. The charges include attempt to murder and obstructing government work. Police teams have launched a search for the accused, who remains on the run.

CCTV footage from the location and surrounding roads is being studied by investigators to determine the movements of the vehicle and the route that the driver used to escape. The number plates of the black Thar are also being looked into to find out who owns it. It has been requested from the citizens to provide any information regarding the car and its owner.

Maharashtra’s drive against fancy number plates and tinted glasses

The incident took place amid an ongoing enforcement drive by police in Maharashtra against fancy number plates, tinted windows and modified vehicles. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, fancy number plates are illegal because they can make it difficult to identify vehicles involved in accidents or criminal activities.

Reports say that police officers said drivers often argue with personnel or attempt to flee when stopped for such violations. Bhosale and his colleagues were carrying out a routine check of vehicles with illegal fancy number plates when the incident occurred.

Maharashtra sees renewed concerns over Thar-related road rage

The Baramati incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of traffic policemen and road rage involving Thar SUVs. In recent months, several videos showing Thar drivers allegedly indulging in rash driving, performing dangerous stunts and assaulting police personnel have gone viral on social media, triggering public anger.

For this particular incident, CCTV has played an important role since it has become imperative for investigators to understand how the policeman was hit and to find out who drove away from the spot.

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