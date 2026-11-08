LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: Two Men On Bike Snatch Gold Earrings Off Of Elderly Woman’s Ears Sitting Outside Her Home, Shocking Footage Surfaces

Caught On CCTV: Two Men On Bike Snatch Gold Earrings Off Of Elderly Woman’s Ears Sitting Outside Her Home, Shocking Footage Surfaces

An 82-year-old woman was robbed of her gold earrings in Punjab's Moga after two bike-borne men tricked her. Police arrested one accused and recovered the jewellery.

Two Men Snatch 82-Year-Old Woman's Gold Earrings In Moga (Image: X)
Two Men Snatch 82-Year-Old Woman's Gold Earrings In Moga (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 11:45 IST

An 82-year-old woman was robbed of her gold earrings by two motorcycle-borne men who approached her outside her house and snatched the ornaments in broad daylight in Punjab’s Moga. The incident, which took place in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, was captured on CCTV, with the footage later going viral on social media. Police have arrested one accused, recovered the stolen earrings and launched a search for his accomplice.

How two men tricked an elderly woman in Punjab before snatching her earrings

Reports say that the victim has been identified as Harjit Kaur, who was sitting on a chair outside her residence when the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle. They stopped near her on the pretext of asking for directions and started talking to her.

While the conversation was underway, the pillion rider suddenly reached out and pulled the gold earrings from her ears. The two men immediately fled the spot on their motorcycle. Kaur raised an alarm and screamed for help, but the accused had already escaped.

After the robbery took place, her family met the police to file a complaint against them. The police inspected the CCTV cameras installed in that area, and from their footage, the suspects were identified.

Punjab police arrest one accused, recover stolen gold earrings

Acting on the complaint, police arrested one of the suspects, identified as Parminder Singh, and recovered Kaur’s stolen earrings from his possession. His alleged accomplice, Inderjit Singh, is still on the run.

Confirming the arrest, DSP Gurpreet Singh said, “An 82-year-old woman named Harjit Kaur was sitting outside her house in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar when two bike-borne men approached her and plucked her earrings”.

“Following a complaint, we registered into the matter and arrested one suspect identified as Parminder Singh. We have also recovered the woman’s earrings from him. We are in search of the other accused Inderjit Singh and will capture him soon surely,” he added.

What Punjab police said about the next steps in the investigation

The DSP further said that the arrested accused would be produced before the court. Police are also questioning him as part of the investigation to establish further details of the robbery.

“We will let you know as the investigation progresses,” the senior police officer said. The search for Inderjit Singh is continuing, with Punjab police working to bring the second accused into custody.

Punjab robbery follows similar attack on elderly woman in Mumbai

The Moga theft happens mere days after a robbery case that occurred at Kandivali West in Mumbai on November 3. An old lady was robbed of her gold chain when she was attacked within her residential society by a man pretending to be a delivery person.

On the other hand, the investigation in Moga is currently ongoing, as the police try to establish the sequence of events, interrogate the arrested accused, and search for additional evidence. As the recovered earrings and arrested accused are now available, locating Inderjit Singh is the primary concern.

Also Read: Watch Video: Drunk Driver Hits Multiple Two-Wheelers In Aligarh On Diwali Eve, Speeding Car Throws Two Off Bridge – What Happened Next?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On CCTV: Two Men On Bike Snatch Gold Earrings Off Of Elderly Woman’s Ears Sitting Outside Her Home, Shocking Footage Surfaces
Tags: latest newspunjab newsTop Newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

6-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Jashpur, Organs Removed For Sale In Delhi; What Happened Next?

‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases

Watch Video: Man Attacked With Liquor Bottle On Head Outside Kanpur Pub, Another Slapped Four Times In 5 Seconds – What Happened Next?

Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office

Man Visits Married Woman At Her Invitation In Kanpur, Gets Caught By Her Brother-In-Law at 1 am, Later Found Hanging In Room

LATEST NEWS

Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP

Watch Video: Drunk Driver Hits Multiple Two-Wheelers In Aligarh On Diwali Eve, Speeding Car Throws Two Off Bridge – What Happened Next?

Diwali Special: 12 Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor

Ramayana Box Office Breakdown: India Vs Overseas Collections After Three Days; Where Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Earning More?

Man Visits Married Woman At Her Invitation In Kanpur, Gets Caught By Her Brother-In-Law at 1 am, Later Found Hanging In Room

Cybercriminals Change Pune Sweet Shop’s Contact, Take Advance Payment From Customers For Orders That Never Came – How Did It Happen?

Neighbour Calls 43-Year-Old Man Downstairs Over Months-Long Dispute, Shoots 19 Bullets At Him In Faridabad – Why Did He Kill Him?

Minor Son Kills Sleeping Father; He Scolded Him For Fighting With Sister In Ghaziabad, Teen Was Only Son Among 8 Children

Former MP Brij Bhushan Singh Defends Dhirendra Shastri Over Objectionable Remarks on Lord Krishna

Policeman killed by Drug smugglers in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Body Found in Dardha River

Caught On CCTV: Two Men On Bike Snatch Gold Earrings Off Of Elderly Woman’s Ears Sitting Outside Her Home, Shocking Footage Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On CCTV: Two Men On Bike Snatch Gold Earrings Off Of Elderly Woman’s Ears Sitting Outside Her Home, Shocking Footage Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On CCTV: Two Men On Bike Snatch Gold Earrings Off Of Elderly Woman’s Ears Sitting Outside Her Home, Shocking Footage Surfaces
Caught On CCTV: Two Men On Bike Snatch Gold Earrings Off Of Elderly Woman’s Ears Sitting Outside Her Home, Shocking Footage Surfaces
Caught On CCTV: Two Men On Bike Snatch Gold Earrings Off Of Elderly Woman’s Ears Sitting Outside Her Home, Shocking Footage Surfaces
Caught On CCTV: Two Men On Bike Snatch Gold Earrings Off Of Elderly Woman’s Ears Sitting Outside Her Home, Shocking Footage Surfaces
Caught On CCTV: Two Men On Bike Snatch Gold Earrings Off Of Elderly Woman’s Ears Sitting Outside Her Home, Shocking Footage Surfaces

QUICK LINKS