Caught On CCTV: Two Men On Bike Snatch Gold Earrings Off Of Elderly Woman’s Ears Sitting Outside Her Home, Shocking Footage Surfaces

An 82-year-old woman was robbed of her gold earrings by two motorcycle-borne men who approached her outside her house and snatched the ornaments in broad daylight in Punjab’s Moga. The incident, which took place in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, was captured on CCTV, with the footage later going viral on social media. Police have arrested one accused, recovered the stolen earrings and launched a search for his accomplice.

How two men tricked an elderly woman in Punjab before snatching her earrings

Reports say that the victim has been identified as Harjit Kaur, who was sitting on a chair outside her residence when the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle. They stopped near her on the pretext of asking for directions and started talking to her.

While the conversation was underway, the pillion rider suddenly reached out and pulled the gold earrings from her ears. The two men immediately fled the spot on their motorcycle. Kaur raised an alarm and screamed for help, but the accused had already escaped.

After the robbery took place, her family met the police to file a complaint against them. The police inspected the CCTV cameras installed in that area, and from their footage, the suspects were identified.

Punjab police arrest one accused, recover stolen gold earrings

Acting on the complaint, police arrested one of the suspects, identified as Parminder Singh, and recovered Kaur’s stolen earrings from his possession. His alleged accomplice, Inderjit Singh, is still on the run.

Confirming the arrest, DSP Gurpreet Singh said, “An 82-year-old woman named Harjit Kaur was sitting outside her house in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar when two bike-borne men approached her and plucked her earrings”.

“Following a complaint, we registered into the matter and arrested one suspect identified as Parminder Singh. We have also recovered the woman’s earrings from him. We are in search of the other accused Inderjit Singh and will capture him soon surely,” he added.

What Punjab police said about the next steps in the investigation

The DSP further said that the arrested accused would be produced before the court. Police are also questioning him as part of the investigation to establish further details of the robbery.

“We will let you know as the investigation progresses,” the senior police officer said. The search for Inderjit Singh is continuing, with Punjab police working to bring the second accused into custody.

Punjab robbery follows similar attack on elderly woman in Mumbai

The Moga theft happens mere days after a robbery case that occurred at Kandivali West in Mumbai on November 3. An old lady was robbed of her gold chain when she was attacked within her residential society by a man pretending to be a delivery person.

On the other hand, the investigation in Moga is currently ongoing, as the police try to establish the sequence of events, interrogate the arrested accused, and search for additional evidence. As the recovered earrings and arrested accused are now available, locating Inderjit Singh is the primary concern.

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