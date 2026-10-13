LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface

Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface

CCTV footage capturing the shocking incident has surfaced, raising concerns over public safety and street crime in Assam.

A woman was dragged for around 50 metres by two scooter-borne chain snatchers in Kahilipara, Guwahati (Source:Screengrab)
A woman was dragged for around 50 metres by two scooter-borne chain snatchers in Kahilipara, Guwahati (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 17:01 IST

A shocking chain-snatching incident has been reported from Kahilipara in Guwahati, Assam, where a woman was allegedly dragged along the road after two scooter-borne individuals snatched her chain. The incident reportedly took place on October 5, and CCTV footage capturing the frightening moments has surfaced, raising fresh concerns about public safety and the growing threat of street crimes.

CCTV Captures Terrifying Incident

According to the available details, the woman was targeted by two individuals travelling on a scooter. The suspects allegedly snatched her chain and attempted to flee the scene. However, during the incident, the woman was dragged along the road for around 50 metres, making the episode particularly alarming. CCTV footage reportedly shows the woman being dragged as the suspects sped away from the spot. The visuals have drawn attention to the dangers victims can face during chain-snatching incidents, particularly when offenders use two-wheelers to target pedestrians and escape quickly.

You Might Be Interested In

Chain Snatching Raises Safety Concerns

The incident in Kahilipara has renewed concerns over public safety in Guwahati, especially regarding chain-snatching and other street crimes. Such incidents can put victims at risk of serious injuries, particularly when they are pulled or dragged while attempting to resist a theft. The emergence of CCTV footage has also highlighted the importance of surveillance cameras in documenting crimes and potentially helping investigators identify those involved.

Further Details Awaited

The incident has raised questions about the safety of residents in busy neighbourhoods and the measures needed to prevent such crimes. However, details regarding the victim’s injuries, the identity of the suspects and any police action were not available in the information provided. Further updates are awaited regarding the investigation and whether the individuals allegedly involved have been identified or apprehended. The incident serves as a reminder of the serious physical risks associated with chain-snatching and the need for effective policing to improve public safety in Guwahati.
Also Read: Why Is Hijab Banned in Muslim Majority Azerbaijan Schools? Protests And Arrests Rock Central Asian Nation

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface
Tags: chain snatching in AssamGuwahati CCTV footageGuwahati chain snatchingGuwahati crime newsKahilipara chain snatchingscooter-borne snatcherswoman dragged by scooter

RELATED News

Rs 1 Crore Flat, Entire Salary And Parental Home: Pune IT Engineer’s Suicide Note Names Husband, 4 In-Laws As Father Files Dowry Harassment Case

23-Year-Old Engineer Girlfriend Pushed Off 1,000-Ft Cliff: Marriage Fixed Elsewhere, Lover Called Her To Naikwadi Valley – How Chats Exposed His Claim?

Minor Girl Raped In Front Of Her Younger Brother In Bihar; She Was Grazing Goats When Minor Boy Dragged Her To Secluded Spot; Full Details

Karnataka Reservation Row: Why High Court Rejected Enhanced 56% SC/ST Quota?

Torn Lungs, Damaged Liver Broken Pelvis: Mother Blames Model Girlfriend For Lucknow Restaurant Owner’s Death; Murder Or Accident?

LATEST NEWS

Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface

Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group

Gaurav Mangla’s Black Mango India Designs Wins ‘Best F&B Space Developer’ at Food Connoisseurs India Awards 2026

Most Runs in WTC 2025-27: From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, 5 Indian Batters With Most Runs

Beyond Money & Wealth: Relationships That Last Generations

Swid Renewables Limited Files DRHP with NSE EMERGE; Expands into Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Why Is Hijab Banned in Muslim Majority Azerbaijan Schools? Protests And Arrests Rock Central Asian Nation

East Bengal vs Al Shorta Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League Two Match in India?

Pantomath Capital emerges as a homegrown investment banking partner for India’s next generation of public companies

Celina Jaitly Says She Left Austria With One Suitcase Amid Divorce Battle, Names Lara Dutta As Witness

Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface
Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface
Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface
Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface
Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface

QUICK LINKS