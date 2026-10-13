Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged Around 50 Metres By Scooter-Borne Snatchers In Guwahati, Thrilling visuals Surface

A shocking chain-snatching incident has been reported from Kahilipara in Guwahati, Assam, where a woman was allegedly dragged along the road after two scooter-borne individuals snatched her chain. The incident reportedly took place on October 5, and CCTV footage capturing the frightening moments has surfaced, raising fresh concerns about public safety and the growing threat of street crimes.

CCTV Captures Terrifying Incident

According to the available details, the woman was targeted by two individuals travelling on a scooter. The suspects allegedly snatched her chain and attempted to flee the scene. However, during the incident, the woman was dragged along the road for around 50 metres, making the episode particularly alarming. CCTV footage reportedly shows the woman being dragged as the suspects sped away from the spot. The visuals have drawn attention to the dangers victims can face during chain-snatching incidents, particularly when offenders use two-wheelers to target pedestrians and escape quickly.

🚨#SHOCKING: Woman dragged for several metres by scooter-borne snatchers during morning walk in Guwahati, Assam. Dramatic visuals of the alleged snatching attempt have surfaced, raising serious concerns over pedestrian safety. #Guwahati #Assam #CrimeNews https://t.co/lGLvbY4P1f — upuknews (@upuknews1) October 13, 2026

Chain Snatching Raises Safety Concerns

The incident in Kahilipara has renewed concerns over public safety in Guwahati, especially regarding chain-snatching and other street crimes. Such incidents can put victims at risk of serious injuries, particularly when they are pulled or dragged while attempting to resist a theft. The emergence of CCTV footage has also highlighted the importance of surveillance cameras in documenting crimes and potentially helping investigators identify those involved.

Further Details Awaited

The incident has raised questions about the safety of residents in busy neighbourhoods and the measures needed to prevent such crimes. However, details regarding the victim’s injuries, the identity of the suspects and any police action were not available in the information provided. Further updates are awaited regarding the investigation and whether the individuals allegedly involved have been identified or apprehended. The incident serves as a reminder of the serious physical risks associated with chain-snatching and the need for effective policing to improve public safety in Guwahati.

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