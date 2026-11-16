Caught On CCTV: Woman Dragged By Hair Towards Trial Room In Clothing Shop In Delhi, Body Found In Pool Of Blood, Throat Slit – What Happened?

The CCTV footage has recorded the last few seconds of life of Shabnam, aged 18, who was murdered allegedly in a trial room of a clothes showroom located close to Moti Nagar Metro Station in New Delhi. In the disturbing footage, one can see how a person wearing an orange shirt enters the clothes showroom and attacks her immediately. He pulls her by the hair from her seat and drags her towards the trial room. She was found bleeding to death with slit neck. The killer has been identified as Suraj who knew the girl.

Delhi showroom murder: CCTV captures final moments of Shabnam

As per reports, the footage shows Shabnam sitting on a chair barely a few feet away from the showroom’s glass door when Suraj walks in. He allegedly assaults her and pulls her by the hair, forcing her to stand up. The victim is seen crying as he drags her towards the trial room.

Police said Shabnam was about to finish her shift on Saturday evening when Suraj barged into the showroom and allegedly attacked her. She worked at the store near Moti Nagar Metro Station and lived with her family in West Delhi.

Delhi murder case: Employees discover body while closing showroom

The showroom employees learnt about the killing around 9 pm on Saturday. While checking the trial rooms before shutting the shop, they found Shabnam lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. They immediately alerted the police.

Reports say that investigators believe Shabnam and Suraj had earlier shared a close friendship but had since broken up. Police said the accused was trying to flee Delhi when he was arrested.

Delhi police probe unrequited love and personal dispute angle

The victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police are examining CCTV footage from the showroom to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish exactly what happened before the murder.

Officials said all possible angles are being investigated, including whether the killing was linked to unrequited love or personal disputes between Shabnam and Suraj.

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