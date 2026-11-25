A woman was allegedly assaulted and dragged towards a hotel by a man in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which took place around 1:30 pm in the Abu Lane area, was captured on CCTV and drew an immediate response from passersby and local shopkeepers. The accused, identified as Salman, was seen chasing the woman, grabbing her and throwing her to the ground before carrying her towards the hotel. A woman passerby eventually followed him inside and helped bring the victim out.

Uttar Pradesh CCTV footage captures man assaulting woman on busy Meerut road

As per reports, the CCTV footage shows the woman running out of a hotel building with Salman chasing her. He catches up with her on the road, grabs her and throws her down before picking her up and taking her back towards the hotel.

The commotion alerted nearby shopkeepers and people passing through the busy area. Several people stopped to intervene, while a woman passerby took the initiative to enter the hotel premises. She later emerged with the woman, who was offered water. The incident has triggered questions over the circumstances surrounding the assault in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh police register BNS case, launch search for Salman

Reports say that following the incident, Meerut Police registered a case against Salman at Sadar Bazaar police station under Sections 115(2), 127(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police teams have launched a search to trace and arrest him.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, Meerut Police clarified that the two individuals already knew each other. “The young man and woman were previously acquainted. Based on the complainant’s written statement, a case was registered at Sadar Bazaar police station under the relevant sections. Further legal proceedings are underway,” the police said.

Uttar Pradesh police to examine hotel management’s possible role

According to reports, the hotel manager and operator have not been named in the FIR so far. However, police have indicated that their role, if any, will be examined during the investigation.

Questions have also been raised over whether the hotel management collected identification documents from Salman and the woman before allotting them a room. There are allegations that Salman escaped before the police arrived, allegedly with the assistance of hotel staff. The Uttar Pradesh Police investigation is expected to examine these claims along with the circumstances of the incident.

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