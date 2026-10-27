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Home > Regionals News > Caught on CCTV: Women Enter Burhanpur Jewellery Shop as Customers, Then Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants While Two Men Keep Watch Outside

Caught on CCTV: Women Enter Burhanpur Jewellery Shop as Customers, Then Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants While Two Men Keep Watch Outside

A group of women allegedly stole a box containing 280 grams of gold pendants from a jewellery shop in Burhanpur. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, prompting police to launch a search for the suspects.

Women Pose as Customers, Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants (Photo: X)
Women Pose as Customers, Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 21:51 IST

A shocking case from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district has gone viral, where a routine visit by customers turned into a major theft at a jewellery shop. A group of women entered the shop as genuine customers and then stole a box containing around 280 grams of gold pendants from a jewellery store in the city’s main Sarafa Bazaar. The incident took place at the shop of jeweller Laxman Jugal Agarwal near Fawwara Chowk. The women reportedly entered the store pretending to be customers. However, their alleged actions inside the shop soon raised serious concerns.

Women Allegedly Steal Gold Pendants During Shop Visit

According to the information available, the theft was allegedly carried out in a planned manner. The women reportedly used their presence inside the jewellery shop to steal a box filled with gold pendants. The stolen gold is estimated to weigh around 280 grams, making the incident a major loss for the jewellery business.

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The women were allegedly not acting alone. Two other men are also suspected of being part of the group. One reportedly remained on a motorcycle, while another kept watch outside the shop on foot.

CCTV Footage Captures Suspects Inside Jewellery Shop

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed inside the jewellery store. The footage has since gone viral on social media. It reportedly shows the suspicious movements of the women inside the shop and has drawn attention to the alleged theft.

The video has also raised concerns among local traders and members of the Sarafa Association over security in Burhanpur’s busy jewellery market.

Police Launch Search After Viral CCTV Video

After the video went viral, police came into action and registered a case. Investigators are now examining the viral video to identify the suspected women and their team. The incident has become a major talking point among local traders, with concerns growing over the safety of jewellery shops in the area.

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Caught on CCTV: Women Enter Burhanpur Jewellery Shop as Customers, Then Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants While Two Men Keep Watch Outside
Tags: Burhanpur NewsCCTV viral videocrime newsgold theftJewellery Shop TheftMadhya Pradesh crimeSarafa Bazaarviral video

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Caught on CCTV: Women Enter Burhanpur Jewellery Shop as Customers, Then Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants While Two Men Keep Watch Outside

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Caught on CCTV: Women Enter Burhanpur Jewellery Shop as Customers, Then Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants While Two Men Keep Watch Outside

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Caught on CCTV: Women Enter Burhanpur Jewellery Shop as Customers, Then Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants While Two Men Keep Watch Outside
Caught on CCTV: Women Enter Burhanpur Jewellery Shop as Customers, Then Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants While Two Men Keep Watch Outside
Caught on CCTV: Women Enter Burhanpur Jewellery Shop as Customers, Then Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants While Two Men Keep Watch Outside
Caught on CCTV: Women Enter Burhanpur Jewellery Shop as Customers, Then Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants While Two Men Keep Watch Outside
Caught on CCTV: Women Enter Burhanpur Jewellery Shop as Customers, Then Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants While Two Men Keep Watch Outside

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