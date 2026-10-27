Caught on CCTV: Women Enter Burhanpur Jewellery Shop as Customers, Then Steal 280 Grams of Gold Pendants While Two Men Keep Watch Outside

A shocking case from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district has gone viral, where a routine visit by customers turned into a major theft at a jewellery shop. A group of women entered the shop as genuine customers and then stole a box containing around 280 grams of gold pendants from a jewellery store in the city’s main Sarafa Bazaar. The incident took place at the shop of jeweller Laxman Jugal Agarwal near Fawwara Chowk. The women reportedly entered the store pretending to be customers. However, their alleged actions inside the shop soon raised serious concerns.

Women Allegedly Steal Gold Pendants During Shop Visit

According to the information available, the theft was allegedly carried out in a planned manner. The women reportedly used their presence inside the jewellery shop to steal a box filled with gold pendants. The stolen gold is estimated to weigh around 280 grams, making the incident a major loss for the jewellery business.

The women were allegedly not acting alone. Two other men are also suspected of being part of the group. One reportedly remained on a motorcycle, while another kept watch outside the shop on foot.

🚨 ग्राहक बनकर आईं महिलाएं, 280 ग्राम सोने के पेंडल का डिब्बा लेकर फरार! CCTV वीडियो वायरल 📍 बुरहानपुर, मध्य प्रदेश ➡️ फव्वारा चौक स्थित मुख्य सर्राफा बाजार में चोरी की वारदात का मामला सामने आया। ➡️ सर्राफा व्यवसायी लक्ष्मण जुगल अग्रवाल की दुकान पर ग्राहक बनकर पहुंचीं महिलाओं पर करीब 280 ग्राम सोने के पेंडल का डिब्बा चोरी करने का आरोप। ➡️ गिरोह के दो अन्य युवक भी शामिल बताए जा रहे हैं—एक बाइक पर और दूसरा पैदल निगरानी कर रहा था। ➡️ पूरी घटना दुकान में लगे CCTV कैमरों में कैद होने का दावा है। फुटेज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। ➡️ पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर CCTV फुटेज के आधार पर संदिग्धों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। 🔎 ग्राहक बनकर आए संदिग्धों की पहचान कब होगी? पुलिस जांच पर सबकी नजरें। @BurhanpurPolice #Burhanpur #GoldTheft #JewelleryShopTheft #CCTV #ViralVideo #MPNews — NCR पत्रिका (@ncrpatrika) October 27, 2026

CCTV Footage Captures Suspects Inside Jewellery Shop

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed inside the jewellery store. The footage has since gone viral on social media. It reportedly shows the suspicious movements of the women inside the shop and has drawn attention to the alleged theft.

The video has also raised concerns among local traders and members of the Sarafa Association over security in Burhanpur’s busy jewellery market.

Police Launch Search After Viral CCTV Video

After the video went viral, police came into action and registered a case. Investigators are now examining the viral video to identify the suspected women and their team. The incident has become a major talking point among local traders, with concerns growing over the safety of jewellery shops in the area.