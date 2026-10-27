Caught on CCTV: Women Hurl Abuses, Smash Liquor Bottles After Man Calls Family Following Argument at Bijnor ‘Model Shop’, Police Take Action

A dispute over a payment exchange at a liquor shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district turned violent on Monday night, October 26, when a customer allegedly called his family members to the spot. The group, which included women, allegedly assaulted the salesman, hurled abuses and smashed expensive liquor bottles inside Model Shop Number 5 in the Najibabad area. The incident took place at around 9:30 pm and was captured on CCTV, with footage later circulating on social media.

Police detained the customer, Rajesh, and a woman in connection with the incident. Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Singh confirmed the detentions and said legal proceedings were being carried out following a written complaint from the salesman.

📍यूपी,बिजनौर। मॉडल शॉप पर शराब खरीद रहे राजेश का सेल्समैन से किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया। राजेश ने परिजनों को सूचना दी। परिजन जिनमें महिलाएं भी शामिल थी… मॉडल शॉप पर पहुंचे और शुरू हुआ हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा। शराब की महंगी बोतलें तोड़ दी। महिलाओं ने भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां दी। पुलिस ने आरोपी राजेश और एक महिला को हिरासत में लिया है। #hatespeech #viralvideo #cctv — Zuber Akhtar (@Zuber_Akhtar1) October 27, 2026

Bijnor liquor shop dispute escalates into a physical clash

Reports say that Kapil Kumar is the salesperson who resides in Khairullapur. Rajesh, on the other hand, who hails from Peepiganj, Gorakhpur, now lives in Sunder Nagari, Najibabad. As per the description given in the case, it appears that Rajesh went to the shop to purchase liquor when he had an altercation with Kapil regarding a money matter.

It was alleged that the argument turned violent in nature after which Rajesh called his relatives, who reached the shop, and thereafter the situation worsened. They beat up Kapil and abused him with profane words.

Bijnor CCTV captures family members smashing liquor bottles

During the disturbance, members of the group allegedly grabbed liquor bottles from the shelves and smashed them inside the shop, damaging the stock. Women in the group were also seen allegedly hurling abuses during the chaos.

The incident was captured by the shop’s CCTV cameras. The footage later circulated on social media, drawing attention to the vandalism at the liquor outlet in Najibabad.

Bijnor police detain Rajesh and a woman after complaint

As per reports, Police reached the shop after being alerted to the disturbance and took Rajesh and a woman into custody. The supplied account also states that several family members were apprehended at the scene, though the initial report specifically mentions two detentions.

CO Sunil Kumar Singh confirmed that action was being taken in the case. Police are proceeding on the basis of a written complaint, known as a tehriir, filed by Kapil Kumar. Further legal proceedings are underway.

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