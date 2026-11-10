Caught on CCTV: Young Men Set Off Fireworks, But A Rocket Suddenly Veers Towards Stockpile Inside The House Premises—What Happens Next Goes Viral

A Diwali celebration that began with a single rocket has turned into one of the festival’s most talked about videos. The clip, shared on social media with a humorous Hindi caption, shows a pile of fireworks setting itself off after one rocket went astray. The caption says that because of one rocket, the whole stock of Diwali crackers exploded on its own, and all the money spent on them was wasted. Where the incident took place and who was involved have not been stated.

A Festival Night and a Single Rocket

On Diwali night, firecrackers are lit across the country, often in streets, courtyards and house compounds. According to the video’s description, young men were setting off fireworks when a rocket suddenly changed direction. The input does not say how many people were present, what time it was or whether the rocket was lit properly.

The Stockpile Catches Fire

The rocket allegedly headed towards the stock of fireworks kept nearby, inside the premises of a house. This is as the headline describes it, and the input does not confirm that the stock was inside a house. Once the rocket reached the pile, the remaining crackers went off by themselves. The post says the fireworks seemed to be in a hurry to burst, a joke that has helped the clip travel.

Why the Clip Is Going Viral

The video has been picked up because of its sudden turn and the caption’s humour. The poster jokes that all the money spent on the crackers went up in smoke within moments. Many viewers find such clips funny, but the footage also shows how quickly a small mistake with fireworks can set off a chain reaction.

The Safety Question

The information provided does not give an idea about injuries sustained, damage to property or any individual being within the blast radius. With that being the case, one cannot ascertain the severity of the incident. In terms of fire safety guidance, the common recommendation is for unlit fireworks to be kept at a safe distance from where others are being lit. However, there have been no comments from any authority figure regarding this video.

What We Do Not Know

The post does not provide details on where the video was recorded, when this occurred, and who made the recording. Moreover, there is no indication whether the CCTV footage was obtained from home surveillance equipment or otherwise. The claim made in the title that the fireworks stock was in the house premises is not backed up in the caption description.

What Next?

Will those featured in the video come forward and explain the incident? Were any individuals injured during the process or was it just money that went to waste? Will the authorities in charge use this video to bring to attention the issue of firework safety in light of the upcoming celebrations? Only time will tell.

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