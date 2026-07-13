Caught on Theft Suspicion, Tied to Pole, Electrocuted: Two Youths Tortured in MP Village; NHRC Intervenes

A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district after two youths were allegedly tortured and beaten by a mob on suspicion of theft earlier this month. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing two youths tied to a pole, beaten and given electric shocks by the villagers over suspicion of theft.

As per the report, this incident took place on July 4 in the Karmodiya village under Raisen Kotwali police station limits. As per the Times of India report, the victims reportedly hailed from the Bairagi community in Dhaniyakhedi village. These two were accused of stealing a water pump motor and were thereafter taken to a farm where they were tortured.

Villagers Attempt to Force a Confession: Police

The villagers tied the youths to a pole and assaulted them in an attempt to force a confession out of them. According to the police, the villagers also did this to make them reveal the names of others involved in the alleged theft.

The video surfaced online on Saturday evening when the National Human Rights Commission took cognisance of the incident. The NHRC has taken the video under consideration after its member, Priyank Kanoongo, shared it on its official X handle with a caption that reads, “We are taking cognizance and issuing necessary instructions.”

In the video, the two youths could be seen tied to a pole while being surrounded by a mob of people who were beating them and administering electric shocks to the victims. The electric shocks were given with a device installed around to protect crops from wild animals.

Stolen Motors Recovered

The villagers caught the youths on suspicion of theft of irrigation pump motors and took them to the police station, said Raisen Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta, according to the report.

According to Raisen Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta, the villagers caught the youths on suspicion of theft of irrigation pump motors and took them to the police station. “Several stolen motors were recovered from their possession and legal action was taken in the theft case,” Gupta said.

Case Registered Against Villagers

However, he also claimed that the allegation of the suspects being tortured came to light only after the video surfaced on social media. He further mentioned that police immediately took cognisance of the video and filed a separate case against people who were involved in the assault. Police have arrested two accused in the matter, and they are held on charges, including assault and other relevant provisions, while efforts to identify and make more arrests are still underway.