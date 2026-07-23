Caught Red-Handed, Man Swallows Stolen Gold Chain; X-Ray Reveals It In His Stomach

A chain snatching case in Bihar’s Begusarai took an unusual turn after the accused allegedly swallowed a stolen gold necklace to prevent police from recovering it. The bizarre move failed after doctors at Begusarai Sadar Hospital conducted an X-ray that clearly showed the ornament lodged inside his stomach. Police have now placed the accused under medical observation and said legal action will continue after the necklace is medically recovered. The unusual case has become one of the biggest talking points in Bihar’s Begusarai.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar, an e-rickshaw driver and son of Chaman Dev Paswan. He is a resident of Ward No. 1 in Jagdishpur village under Bhagwanpur police station limits in Bihar.

Bihar theft attempt ends inside a public toilet

According to police, the incident took place near Lohiyanagar Gumti crossing under Lohiyanagar police station limits. A woman was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband from Hanumangarh to her parental home in Lohiyanagar when the bike slowed near the crossing.

Reportedly, police said Rahul Kumar allegedly grabbed the gold necklace from the woman’s neck and ran away before hiding inside a public toilet. Hearing the woman’s cries, local residents chased him, found him inside the toilet and caught hold of him. He was allegedly beaten by the crowd before police reached the spot.

Bihar hospital X-ray exposes accused’s unusual move

According to reports, investigators said the accused allegedly swallowed the stolen necklace after being caught in an attempt to destroy evidence and escape punishment. After his arrest, Lohiyanagar police took him to Begusarai Sadar Hospital for a medical examination.

Doctors carried out an X-ray, which confirmed that the gold ornament was inside his stomach. The accused remains under medical observation while police complete the legal process required to recover the jewellery.

Bihar polce await recovery before further action

As per reports, during questioning, Rahul Kumar allegedly confessed that he was tempted after noticing the woman’s gold necklace and decided to snatch it. He also admitted swallowing the ornament after being caught and claimed he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Police have registered a case and said further action will be taken after the medical procedure to recover the swallowed gold ornament is completed. The strange theft has continued to draw attention across Bihar.

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